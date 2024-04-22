Who Is Christina Hendricks's Husband George Bianchini? All About Him As Couple Ties Knot In New Orleans

The Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks got married to her boyfriend of almost 4 years George Bianchini on April 20. The couple tied the knot in the Napoleon House in New Orleans. The Nepoloean House holds great historical significance.

As per People, the couple invited 76 guests. Hendricks said, “It seemed like the right amount for us to be able to embrace and visit with everyone and not feel overwhelmed.” She added, "But it's certainly not a tiny, intimate wedding. No, (we wanted) a celebration—a grand celebration.”

The guest list also included Matt Weiner (Mad Men’s creator), designer Christian Siriano, and her Good Girls co-stars, Mae Whitman and Retta. The 48-year-old actress wore a custom Katya Katya bridal gown for the main event. The couple’s wedding was officiated by her close friend and the lead singer of the rock band Garbage, Shirley Manson.

Who is George Bianchini?

George Bianchini is a steadicam operator. As per the outlet, he earned his master’s degree in photography from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

George Bianchini is a steadicam operator. As per the outlet, he earned his master's degree in photography from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He started his professional journey as a camera operator in August 1999. He has worked on many high-profile projects, including The Switch, P.S. I Love You, Sinister, The Peripheral, Good Girls, and many more.

As per his website, he works in New York and Los Angeles. He is also a member of the Society of Camera Operators.

A short relationship timeline of the couple

As per People, The couple met for the first time on the set of Good Girls. They began dating in 2020. The couple got engaged in 2023.

The couple had an unconventional proposal. They both proposed to each other and they both said yes to each other. While announcing her engagement on her Instagram handle, Hendricks wrote, “We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever. @steadig.”

As reported by People, the couple hand-wrote their vows, which the Good Girls actress says was "nerve-wracking." As far as the wedding photos go, the actress has not yet posted pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram handle.

