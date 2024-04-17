‘Responsibility Makes You Grow': Joey King Talks About Getting Married At 24

Joey King has an enthusiasm for adulthood. The actress recently spoke out on the biggest speculation around her getting married at a young age. King got candid about her perfect relationship with husband and writer Steven Piet while also addressing the criticism and comments from fans.

The Kissing Booth star shared that her family and close friends were all content with her wedding and that she didn’t get any pushback from them. However, skeptical comments on social media might have irked the Hollywood star to some extent. Besides that, King also opened up about the unsolicited advice she’s been receiving from married people.

Joey King shares insight on early marriage

The 24-year-old actress appeared on Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert podcast and ranted about all the hate she’s received on social media since getting married in 2023. Although, none “at all” from her family or friends.

"I've been in a world in which I've been exposed to adulthood. I had a mortgage by the time I was 14. Responsibility makes you grow up a little bit faster,” King said.

The Ramona and Beezus star revealed that her family and "everyone" in her life "adore" her husband, Steven, 32. "He's the easiest person to love. They were so stoked," she gushed.

Speaking of online criticism, King reflected, “We keep our relationship fairly private, but I don't really give a s--- when anyone that doesn't know me thinks. Of course, I care what my family and my friends think, but, like, people online that I have no f---ing idea who they are, I don't care what they think about my relationship."

Following their engagement in March 2022, King and Piet exchanged vows in a private ceremony surrounded by their close ones, on September 2, 2023. The wedding celebrations took place in Spain, per People.

Joey King and Steven Piet tackle challenges as newlyweds

King’s marriage to her “best friend” Steven Piet invited several new challenges. "There's never the right way to do it without someone commenting on it,” she said.

The Bullet Train actress struck up a comparison with her grandmother getting married in her teenage years. "My grandmother got married at 18, and it was so normal back then. If someone got married at 24 when my grandma was 18, they'd be like, 'What is taking her so long?' So it's all relative, and everyone's different,” King noted.

The actress claimed she had received a lot of “unsolicited advice about marriage” ever since she and Piet debuted as a married couple. Kind shared that most people warned them about the challenges and hardships of this new phase of their lives. “And we're sitting here like, 'Wonderful. Thank you for telling us newlyweds that. We love to hear it,'” King joked.

Nevertheless, the Golden Globe-nominated actress is aware that every individual has a personal experience and their marriage need not necessarily be the same as the advice-givers. Explaining her relationship with Piet, King spoke about the immense joy the duo shares in all situations, be it professional or personal, and any outside judgment rarely bothers her.

