Who Is Don Lemon's Husband Tim Malone? All About Him As Couple Gets Married In NYC

Don Lemon, the former CNN host is all up in the news as he marries his longtime partner Tim Malone. The couple tied the knot on Saturday at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in midtown Manhattan. The ceremony took place after 8 years of the couple being together. The wedding was on the same day as Tim Malon’s birthday and their fifth engagement anniversary.

According to People, 140 guests were in attendance including Matt Laur, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alec Baldwin, Ana Navarro, Clive Davis, Luann De Lesseps, and Tamron Hall. The celebrities in attendance flaunted their looks, and so did the newly married couple.

The couple rocked their wedding looks as Lemon wore a green velvet tuxedo and Malone wore a navy-colored velvet tuxedo. As much as we know about the now creator of The Don Lemon Show, Don Lemon, there is so little known about Tim Malone. Read ahead to get an insight about him.

Who is Tim Malone?

Tim Malone was born on April 6, 1984, in Water Mill, New York. When it comes to his early education, he attended Southampton High School and graduated in 2002. He later on attended Boston College. He graduated in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in history and journalism.

As per People, after graduating from college, Malone joined the NBCUniversal page program in 2006, which is also mentioned on his LinkedIn page. He started off as a production assistant on the Today show. He worked at NBC till 2013, working in sales at networks like USA and SYFY and in sports and Olympic departments.

He later on joined Billboard, where he worked as director of brand partnerships from 2013 to 2016. He then became the executive director at the entertainment company Jukin Media in 2017.

After serving in the media and advertising industry for many years, Malon made a complete switch in his professional life. He started his venture in real estate. He joined the Corcoran Real Estate Group as a realtor in 2018. In 2020, he joined Douglas Elliman Real Estate as a realtor.

Tim Malone is the biggest supporter of his husband Don Lemon and the community

After working at CNN for 17 years, Don Lemon was abruptly fired from CNN. During this time Malone stood by his side. According to People, Lemon being fired brought the couple closer. Besides them, the couple additionally has three poodles, Barkley, Boomer, and Gus.

Apart from being Lemon’s supporter, Tim Malone is also a big supporter of the Hamptons community. In April 2020, he revealed to Elliman Insider about his support for the Hamptons community.

He revealed, “My boyfriend Don Lemon and I have two rescue dogs from the Southampton Animal Shelter.” He further said, "When the virus hit, and no one was adopting dogs, we decided to foster a third senior dog. Gus Gus has now officially become part of the family.”

He additionally started a fundraiser setting a goal of $45,000 on GoFundMe. It was for a non-profit organization called Heart Of The Hamptons which provides meals for community members in need.

