Who Is Ellie Goulding's Husband Caspar Jopling? Know Everything About Him As Couple Divorces After More Than 4 Years Of Marriage

Recently, Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling shared the surprising news of their separation, which shook the fans of the Love Me Like You Do artist. The couple, who share a 2-and-a-half-year-old son, Arthur, publicly announced that they are no longer together but still remain “the closest of friends.” As the news of the divorce surfaces, fans of the singer are curious to know more about the singer's former husband. Here's all that you need to know about him.

Who Is Ellie Goulding’s Husband Caspar Jopling

The 37-year-old singer and art dealer aged 32 have been married for 4 and a half years now, since they met through their mutual friends in 2016.

Some people might just know about Jopling through the Hate Me singer. Born on January 10, 1992, Caspar Jopling, grew up in Yorkshire, UK. He comes from a wealthy and well-known family of politicians in England.

Both the parents of Jopling are known to have royal connections, while the ex-husband of How Long Will I Love You singer too is friends with Princess Eugenie.

Both Ellie Goulding and Jopling had attended the wedding of the Princess together in 2018 as she got married to Brooksbank. The two royal couples have even been spotted to go on a double date in London.

Jopling and the Still Falling for You singer got engaged in 2018, and a year later they tied the knot, during which Princess Eugenie and her husband were present too.

Jopling is an alumnus of Harvard University and has a bachelor's degree in history of art and architecture, and film studies that he earned in the year 2014.

Speaking of his interests, he gravitated towards art at a very young age. He spent his teen years collecting precious art pieces and soon after completing his studies at Harvard, the former spouse of the Burn singer interned at Christie's and then joined Sotheby’s in New York.

Ellie Goulding Announces Her Separation With Caspar Jopling

With a broken heart, the pop singer, Ellie Goulding shared an Instagram post on Friday that read "In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago.”

This was the first time ever the Starry Eyed singer shared about the split between the couple. The story that shattered the hearts of the fans of the Anything Could Happen singer also read, "We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our son's best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you."

In a separate Instagram story, Jopling too shared the news stating, "Hi people - hope you're having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie's current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear. Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago."

The story of the Harvard alumni also mentioned Arthur calling him the best kiddo, while requesting, “ask that you respect mine and Ellie's privacy. Thanks a lot Caspar."

