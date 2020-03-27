EXCLUSIVE: Ellie Goulding on how to deal with anxiety amidst COVID 19: Stick to facts & science, not fake news

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Ellie Goulding spoke candidly about how people can cope with mental anxiety, stemmed by fear over the coronavirus outbreak. Read below to know what the Love Me Like You Do singer had to share with us.

It's not been easy for anyone, to be confined within the four walls of our house, but self-isolation and social distancing is the need of the hour right now! Amidst the coronavirus scare, everyone is on lockdown mode including entertainers, as movie shoots have been cancelled and music concerts and sporting events, delayed. Ellie Goulding, who we know thanks to her hit singles like Love Me Like You Do, Lights, Burn and I Need Your Love, has some valuable advice for all of us, during our quarantine period.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Ellie got candid on how everyone can cope with mental anxiety, stemmed by the fear over the coronavirus scare. To this, Goulding replied, "People should stick to the facts and the science, not to the fake news." Moreover, she suggested some tips on the types of activities we can get into. "Making sure you are talking to your friends on the phone. Make sure you are reading good books and watching some good documentary or some comedy. You can go for a walk; I don’t think there is anything against going for a walk except perhaps going for a walk in Italy and maybe Spain," the 33-year-old singer revealed to us.

Listen to Ellie Goulding latest single, Worry About Me, featuring blackbear below:

In terms of what she has been up to during her quarantine period while adding the importance of physical activity, the Worry About Me singer shared, "It’s really important to be physically active. I baked a cake the day before yesterday which I regret now because I ate the whole thing instead of keeping it for the week. So I don’t know If I should recommend making cakes unless you got a better willpower than me."

Furthermore, while conversing about her current mood board for music, Ellie shared, "I love listening to classical music. I found that it gets my creative mode switched on. I also keep looking back at the pop music of the early 80s and the late 90s. like looking back at Madonna’s earlier career, listening to Bjork’s early music. It gets to the point where you can keep listening to new music and keep an eye on everything that is happening in the popular culture lately, but then I also kind of have got to go back in time a bit and just kind of take a glance at past trends, which is a bit of fun."

