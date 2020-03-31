EXCLUSIVE: Ellie Goulding talks 10 year journey in music, teases EG4, collaborating with blackbear and more

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Ellie Goulding spoke candidly about completely a decade in music, teased us further about EG4 as well as collaborating with blackbear for her latest single, Worry About Me.

For those, who are still crooning to the tunes of Love Me Like You Do, we have Ellie Goulding to thank! Her soulful vocals have breathed life to classic tracks like Lights, Anything Could Happen, I Need Your Love and Burn, just to name a few! The two-time Brit award winner was nominated for a Grammy in 2015 for Best Pop Solo Performance for Love Me Like You Do. While Ellie has had several of her songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it was Lights that peaked at #2 and is the highest-ranking for Goulding. The singer's last album was Delirium, which released in 2015 and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Since then, fans have been waiting for EG4.

With the release of her latest single, Worry About Me, which was in collaboration with blackbear, Pinkvilla got an EXCLUSIVE interview with the 33-year-old singer to talk about the peppy song. Moreover, Ellie spoke fondly about her decade-long journey in music and how she wants to explore her voice more in the near future. Besides disclosing her current mood board for music and fashion, we couldn't help but ask Goulding to disclose some juicy details about her upcoming album, EG4, as well.

Read Pinkvilla's interview with Ellie Goulding below:

It's been 10 years of Ellie Goulding mesmerising us with her music. What's the journey been like for you from Lights to Worry About Me?

I definitely feel as though it’s very new. It feels like in every aspect, a new kind of awakening because I have had a good few years to reflect, to look back on and process everything. I have had a good amount of time away from touring due to which I really got to know myself not as a performer but just as a human. So it’s all very new and music will always be a reflection of things I have been interested in the time and things I want to write about. However, I also want to explore my voice and I am just very excited to get my music out now.

What was the inspiration behind Worry About Me and what made you want to collaborate with blackbear?

The video was kind of supposed to be a bit hyperreal, spooky and mysterious. It basically has like a very strange deranged kind of narrative, where I got two kids in the form of blackbear and I like to watch them fight. They are kind of like my two little pets and it was never meant to have a specific storyline. We end up in a crash and then we wake up in a kind of alternative universe with chickens. I really enjoyed making it. We made it just outside of LA where the Hollywood world is surreal in all sorts, anyway, so it was very fun. Emil Nava has done very well as the director. He is great!

Can you tease us with any more details regarding an announcement for #EG4?

I am currently not announcing the name yet but I can say it is in 2 different parts! There are 2 sides to it; one will be my recent collaborations and the other side will be just all me.

What’s your current mood board for music and fashion?

I love listening to classical music. I found that it gets my creative mode switched on. I also keep looking back at the pop music of the early 80s and the late 90s. like looking back at Madonna’s earlier career, listening to Bjork’s early music. It gets to the point where you can keep listening to new music and keep an eye on everything that is happening in the popular culture lately but then I also have got to go back in time a bit and just take a glance at past trends, which is a bit of fun.

In terms of fashion, I used to never want to have my music defined by whatever I was wearing. So, I always wanted my outfits to be kind of an afterthought and not be like a key thing of what I do as an artist but I am now just feeling more comfortable in my own skin. I am a total tomboy really; I grew up in the countryside hence I am so used to wearing tracksuit bottoms and jumpers. I am kind of like 'all or nothing' so I do occasionally like to wear diamonds and very constricted dresses. Sometimes, I am the complete opposite. Never really a middle plan.

