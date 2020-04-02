EXCLUSIVE: Ellie Goulding REVEALS why working out during quarantine period due to COVID 19 is important

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Ellie Goulding gets candid about how she is remaining super fit during her quarantine period due to the coronavirus scare. Read below to know why the Worry About Me singer feels working out is very important right now.

It's been a rough couple of weeks for everyone as we have been relegated to our homes, due to the coronavirus scare. However, it's a safety precaution to self-isolate and social distance ourselves, not just for our health, but for our loved ones and those we come across on a day-to-day basis as well. For fitness freaks, it's a particularly difficult time to skip the gym but as social media is a bear witness, people are finding unique ways of working out and staying in shape, in spite of the limited space.

Ellie Goulding believes that working out is extremely important right now and in an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, the Worry About Me singer explains why. Ellie shared with us, "I just, for example, I got bored and ran half a marathon. I am kind of a bit crazy! I do workout but sometimes it must be a specific workout that I have seen or it has to be very functional. It’s very hard for me to just go to the gym and do weights. So, it has to be more interesting than that and it has to be challenging but I think it’s very hard right now especially when everyone is self-isolating it’s very hard to make yourself exercise."

"But you just have to wait for the feeling that you get afterward, which is you feeling very accomplished and blood pumping around your body. You feel alive and I think that what’s important," Goulding reasoned.

Moreover, talking about how being physically active has helped her deal with anxiety over COVID-19, the 33-year-old shared, "It’s really important to be physically active. I baked a cake the day before yesterday which I regret now because I ate the whole thing instead of keeping it for the week. So I don’t know If I should recommend making cakes unless you got a better willpower than me."

