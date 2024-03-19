Who Is Margot Robbie’s Mom? Here’s All You Need To Know About The Barbie Star’s Parents And Family

Popular actress Margot Robbie, who received a wave of recognition after her role in Barbie, is an Australian actress known for her outstanding work in blockbusters and independent films. Born and raised in Queensland, she started her career on the television series Neighbors in 2008 before moving to America.

Robbie gained widespread recognition with her breakthrough role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013. Since then, she has starred in various acclaimed films, earning nominations for prestigious awards like the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Golden Globe Awards. Robbie's versatility and talent have solidified her as one of the most influential actresses in Hollywood. Alongside her husband, filmmaker Tom Ackerley, she co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which produces successful films and shows. Let's take a minute and explore more about her family background, her close relationships and more.

Who is Sarie Kessler?

Sarie Kessler, the mother of Margot Robbie, shares a close bond with her daughter despite living miles apart. Born on July 2, 1990, Margot is the third of Kessler's four children with her ex-husband, Doug Robbie, a fruit farmer who left the family when Margot was just five years old.

As a single mother, Kessler raised Margot and her siblings on a farm on Australia’s Gold Coast, where they enjoyed a rustic upbringing filled with activities like boar-hunting and surfing. Despite not foreseeing Margot's future in acting, Kessler supported her daughter's passion for performing from a young age.

Margot, always described as a performer, pursued her dreams against the odds, eventually becoming a celebrated actress known for her diverse roles and impeccable talent. Kessler's unwavering support has been evident throughout Margot's journey, from attending red carpet events to being by her side during major milestones like her wedding.

A physiotherapist by profession, Kessler instilled values of hard work and compassion in Margot, who often speaks fondly of her mother's influence on her life. Their heartwarming relationship is a testament to the strength of maternal love and the power of family bonds, transcending geographical distances and life's challenges.

Exploring Margot Robbie's relationship with her father

Margot Robbie's uncle, Wayne Robbie, clarified that Margot and her father, Doug Robbie, have a good relationship. He mentioned that Doug is proud of Margot and supports her, even attending the premiere of her movie Babylon in Sydney. Margot grew up with her mom and siblings, and while they're proud of her success, they prefer to keep personal matters private unless Margot wants to share. Despite Doug being retired, he stays in touch with Margot and all his kids, showing their strong family ties.

In an interview, Wayne Robbie said, “He certainly does have a relationship with her. He is very proud of her,”

“We just have a bit of a policy about speaking to the media—that is something that is really up to her if she wants to say anything publicly,” he continued.

“Doug is retired now; he has been for a long time. But he is in contact with Margot and all of the kids,” Wayne said.

Wayne mentioned that his brother (Margot's father) made a trip to Sydney to support Margot at the premiere of her latest movie, Babylon.

