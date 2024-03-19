What Happened To Nicki Minaj? Find Out As Rapper Cancels New Orleans Concert Hours Before Show

Nicki Minaj had to postpone a Pink Friday 2 World Tour show in New Orleans due to health reasons. The announcement was made via Smoothie King Center's Instagram on March 18, 2024, following the doctor's advice.

“Due to doctor’s orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight,” the Smoothie King Center posted on Instagram at 4:06 p.m. “As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve. We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold onto your tickets, and we will inform you all soon.”

Let's take a minute to find out what went wrong with the rapper—that she had to cancel an entire show, leaving fans heartbroken.

What happened to the rapper?

Minaj hinted at her deteriorating health condition, disclosing symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and seeking healing energy from her fans. Despite her efforts, she acknowledged feeling unwell and anticipated potential changes in her voice during her scheduled appearance on Station Head, a social audio platform.

Known as the 'Queen of Rap,' she is famous for her varied music, energetic rapping style, different personas, and significant influence on the music scene.

Cancellation confirmation and fan frustration

Fox 8 first reported the cancellation of the Nicki Minaj's concert, but Ticketmaster didn't confirm right away. People coming from out of town were upset as the arena's box office was only open on Fridays. Moreover, an email and a worker at the arena confirmed the cancellation. The concert was supposed to start at 7 p.m., with Monica performing at 8 p.m. and Minaj at 9 p.m. Minaj had performed at a festival in Los Angeles the day before and said she wasn't feeling well the next day. We wish the rapper a speedy recovery and cannot wait to see her bounce back on stage with her magical aura and performance for her fans.

