Margot Robbie Once Revealed She Was Unable Breathe On Set While Filming THIS Suicide Squad Scene; Find Out

Margot Robbie opened up about the challenges of shooting the chemical transformation scene in Suicide Squad, describing it as not only difficult but also the most unpleasant thing [she's] ever done.

The Barbie star elaborated in an interview with The Washington Post, "That was definitely my least favorite. It was like this gluggy paint stuff that was so far in my ears and up my nose, and I was choking on it underwater, and I couldn't breathe, and I tried to open my eyes, and it would glaze over my eyeballs, and I could only see white. It was horrible."

Moving Beyond Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie's Evolution as Harley Quinn

It's truly unfortunate that the pivotal chemical wedding scene in Suicide Squad was overshadowed by the film's poor reception, especially considering the dedication Margot Robbie put into her performance. Robbie herself expressed frustration with her character Harley Quinn's storyline, feeling that it didn't align with Harley's usual self-assured demeanor, particularly in her relationship with Jared Leto's Joker.

Adding to the disappointment, director David Ayer's hopes for a director's cut of the film, which could have included an extended version of Harley's transformation scene, seem to have fizzled out. With James Gunn now at the helm of DC Studios, alongside producer Peter Safran, the likelihood of Ayer's director's cut being released appears slim. Gunn's vision for the DC universe is set to usher in a new era, starting with his upcoming Superman project, formerly titled "Superman: Legacy." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

As Warner Bros. looks to the future, Robbie has indicated her readiness to move on from the role of Harley Quinn, signaling a symbolic passing of the torch as DC charts a new course. While Robbie's challenging experience filming the transformation scene may be consigned to DC history, the studio's focus on forging ahead suggests exciting new adventures lie ahead for the DC universe.

Despite the uncertain outcome of the latest attempt to establish a shared on-screen universe, Margot Robbie's dedication to her role in the DCEU is undeniable. From her portrayal of Harley Quinn in the erstwhile DCEU to her commitment to the character's evolution, Robbie's steadfast commitment continues to shine through, leaving an indelible mark on the franchise regardless of its future trajectory.

ALSO READ: 'The Hardest Things I Would Do on The Show': Grant Gustin Reveals Water For Elephants Was 'Physically Demanding'

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) had its fair share of ups and downs, with some memorable blunders along the way. Personally found it amusing when Dwayne Johnson remained adamant about the quality of his Black Adam movie, despite its lackluster reception. But the DCEU's track record is filled with cinematic missteps, ranging from the disappointing box office performance of Shazam. Fury of the Gods to the colossal failure of The Flash.

Building a successful shared cinematic universe is no easy task. Apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, few franchises have managed to leave a lasting impact in recent years. Even the acclaimed John Wick series falls short of the MCU's monumental success. It's a tough act to follow, and while DC and Warner Bros. may have stumbled in their attempts, it's not for lack of trying. Director David Ayer, for one, has been vocal about his efforts with projects like Suicide Squad.

ALSO READ: 5 Actors Who Could Bring One Punch Man Live-Action To Life As Saitama; Lewis Tan, Dwayne Johnson And Others

David Ayer, renowned for his work on the gripping End of Watch and the decent Keanu Reeves thriller Street Kings, was tapped by Warner Bros. to helm the Suicide Squad adaptation in 2016.

Ayer believed he could have delivered a spectacular film if not for the studio's interference. Following the critical backlash against Suicide Squad, Ayer has consistently pointed fingers at Warner Bros., alleging their meddling as the primary reason for the film's failure.

Advertisement

However, he has occasionally shouldered responsibility for certain aspects. Regardless of where blame lies, one thing is clear: the production of Suicide Squad was far from smooth sailing, especially for Margot Robbie, who portrayed Harley Quinn.

ALSO READ: Margot Robbie Once Revealed This ONE Thing About Harley Quinn She Did Not Understand