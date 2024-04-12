Ryan Gosling is a name so prominent in Hollywood that he needs no introduction. Gosling made it to the hearts of his fans by leading romantic roles and setting the bar higher. Gosling is the true definition of prince charming for many. He became a household name after his noteworthy performances in The Notebook, La La Land, and last year’s blockbuster Barbie. While Gosling has many iconic moments, he certainly did surprise his fans this year at the Academy Awards. Barbie actor Ryan Gosling surprised everyone and set the stage ablaze when he performed his I’m Just Ken song at this year's Academy Awards along with all the other Kens from the movie. It was truly one of the finest and most iconic moments in history, as fans were quick to take it on social media and make it viral. Donning an embellished pink suit, Ryan Gosling surprised everyone with his rockstar persona, but did you know the iconic performance almost never happened? In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Gosling revealed that he was initially not keen to do the viral Oscars performance.

Ryan Gosling initially refused to perform I’m Just Ken at the Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling explains why his epic I'm Just Ken performance at the 2024 Oscars nearly didn't happen. On a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Gosling stated that he was initially hesitant to perform his Barbie song at the March 10 event, saying 100% no when asked.

Fallon started the show by talking about the Barbie actor’s Oscar performance of I’m Just Ken, praising his performance, and then asking, “When the Oscars asked you to perform, they called you and went, ‘Would you want to do I’m Just Ken?’ Do you immediately go, 'Yeah, I have to do this’ or ‘no’?” To which Gosling replied and said, “100% no, there are many things that can go wrong.”

After host Fallon read the many excellent reviews of Gosling's performance, the Barbie actor remarked, referring to the late-night talk show's house band, "Imagine the reviews I would have had if I'd had The Roots." During the conversation about Gosling's performance, Fallon also asked him how his daughters reacted to him performing I'm Just Ken during rehearsals, to which Ryan Gosling replied and revealed their reaction, saying, “Dad’s just Kenning again.”

Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken performance at the Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling brought his finest Ken-ergy to the 2024 Oscars. The 43-year-old actor, clad in a bright pink suit and black cowboy hat, began his performance of the Oscar-nominated song I'm Just Ken from the audience, where his Barbie costar Margot Robbie could not stop laughing as he sang directly to her.

On stage, he was accompanied by Mark Ronson and a group of men dressed in suits and cowboy hats, including his fellow Kens, Scott Evans, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa. After being encircled by huge cartoon Barbie heads and carried by the Kens, Gosling was joined by Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen to conclude his epic performance. He then returned to the audience, which included his Barbie co-star America Ferrera and director Greta Gerwig, who sang along to the popular song.