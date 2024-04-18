Fake AI-Generated Henry Cavill James Bond Trailer Amasses 2.3M Views

Since the fans of spy movies last saw Daniel Craig in No Time to Die as the iconic character James Bond, they have been dying to know who might fit into this legendary role.

With their hopes to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, and other actors suiting up as 007, a new trailer has somehow proved that the Man of Steel star could fit perfectly within the spy world.

Henry Cavill as James Bond

The followers of Henry Cavill have always wanted to see the British star portraying the role of the most loved spy, James Bond. Meanwhile, the newly embraced technology, which we all refer to as artificial intelligence, has come up with something surprising.

Although the introduction of AI has brought forth a number of clashes in not just the Hollywood industry, the new James Bond trailer has gained millions of views and is the most talked-about stuff on the internet today.

The fake James Bond trailer, which was made with the help of AI and footage from different movies, is called Bond 26. The efforts put forth by the maker can be witnessed on YouTube's KH Studio channel.

While detailing the video in the description, the maker has stated, "Attention viewers! Please note that this video is a concept trailer created solely for artistic and entertainment purposes."

The KH Studio also mentioned, "We have meticulously incorporated various effects, sound design, AI technologies, movie analytics, and other elements to bring our vision to life. Its purpose is purely artistic, aiming to entertain and engage with the YouTube community. Our goal is to showcase our creativity and storytelling skills through this trailer. Thank you for your support, and let's dive into the world of imagination!"

The above-stated trailer also shows Margot Robbie in an amazing red dress, portraying the role of a bond girl.

Development in the Bond world

Although Henry Cavill was one of the most talked-about actors to set foot in the franchise, Daniel Craig's iconic role was recently rumored to have been succeeded by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Somewhere around the month of March, a UK-based magazine, The Sun, reported that Taylor-Johnson was "formally offered" to play the role of James Bond. The same report even suggested that the actor might accept the role within a week. However, nothing much was heard later.

On the other hand, as Cavill is busy with the release of Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, he seems to have no knowledge about the development.

While talking to The Rich Eisen Show, the Witcher actor had stated, "I have no idea," about any update related to the Bond franchise.

He further added, "All I've got to go off is the rumors. The same information you have. Maybe I'm too old now, maybe I'm not. It's up to (producers) Barbara Broccoli and Mike Wilson, and we'll see what their plans are."

