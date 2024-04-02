‘I Am Disappointed In This Take’: Fans Drag Shakira Over Her Viral ‘Hated It’ Comment On Barbie; Deets Inside

Shakira, the iconic pop sensation, came under criticism for her harsh words against Greta Gerwig's blockbuster, Barbie. The film earned massive recognition; however, Shakira and her sons don’t believe that it resonates with her ideas on female empowerment. She admitted to having mixed feelings about the movie and criticized the film’s approach towards its feminist themes.

The singer stated that her sons felt "emasculated," to which she agrees to a “certain extent.” Her mincing words caught the attention of her fans, as many of them dragged her on social media and called her out for her unapologetic reaction to Barbie.

What did Shakira say about Barbie?

In an interview with Allure, the Hips Don’t Lie singer shared her take on female empowerment following her split from Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique, her ex-husband of 11 years and father of their two sons, Milan and Sasha. She said, “I think there’s something refreshing about women when they get to be themselves and be unapologetic. Because we’ve had to apologize so many damn times in the past.”

However, when she was asked about her viewpoints on Barbie, the definite feminist film, Shakira didn’t hesitate to reveal her true words. She said, “My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent.”

The Grammy winner continued, “I’m raising two boys. I want ‘em to feel powerful too while respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence or our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost."

It appeared that the singer was unhappy with how the movie ended and didn’t like the ending where Ryan Gosling's character, Ken, was left behind to his mundane life at his Mojo Dojo Casa House, where Margot Robbie, the Barbie, left for the real world to pursue her dreams. When the reporter from Allure asked the singer, “Just because a woman can do it all doesn’t mean she should?” Shakira replied, “Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it and who have a duty to carry it as well?”

Despite all the unapologetic facts from Shakira, fans weren’t happy with her and bashed her online.

Fans are ‘disappointed’ in Shakira

Many of Shakira’s fans criticized Shakira for her mean words about Barbie.

One X user wrote, “I was so mad at this STUPID & ridiculous “opinion” and statement that I unfollowed #Shakira this morning on IG. 😂😂😂😂 TEAM #Barbie always. And Brian you crack me up!” and another said, “I’m disappointed in this take shakira.”

I was so mad at this STUPID & ridiculous “opinion” and statement that I unfollowed #Shakira this morning on IG. 😂😂😂😂 TEAM #Barbie always. And Brian you crack me up! — Debra Palermo (@debrapalermo) April 2, 2024

i’m disappointed in this take shakira. — ͏ً (@kawhorie) April 1, 2024

A person from Instagram said, ““She’s kinda right tho” No she isn’t??? The point of the movie is how the patriarchy hurts both men and women. It’s not putting anyone down; she just needs to get over herself,” and another added, “She missed the whole point of the film,” followed by two cry-face emoji.

Another person trolled Shakira, saying, “The point of the film just went right over her head, omg,” and one said, “If you watched the Barbie movie and felt that it was emasculating, you missed the point of the movie, lol.”

