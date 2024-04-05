Olivia Wilde And Margot Robbie Set To Bring Deadpool Creator's Avengelyne To Screen; DEETS

Whoever could have thought of this trio? At least we never did! But are we complaining about Olivia Wilde, Margot Robbie, and X-Men producer Simon Kinberg joining forces to adapt Avengelyne, a comic book character from Deadpool, into a feature film? Also, no!

Wilde, whose filmmaking credits include Booksmart and Don't Worry Darling, is attached to the project in the capacity of a director. Robbie’s company LuckyChap, and her partners Tom Ackerleg and Josie McNamara are set to produce. As for Kinberg, the writer and producer of X-Men, he too will serve as a producer, per Variety.

Amid this exciting news, find out more about Avengelyne below!

About the character — Per the synopsis from Maximum Press (Rob Liefeld's comic studio which he ran in the 1990s);

The official description of the character from the comic book reads, “Avengelyne is an angel who fights the forces of evil and often finds herself face-to-face with demons and monsters. She was the most feared warrior in Heaven’s Warhost, having single-handedly broken into pandemonium, the outer fortress of Hell, to confront the devil himself. She is a fallen angel, banished from Heaven by God after being tricked into questioning his love for humans. Avengelyne was stripped of all her angelic abilities, other than her great strength and her blood, which, once extracted from her body, could be used as a weapon or a miracle once empowered by quoting verses from the Bible. Avengelyne uses her powers to fight demons on earth and is being groomed to be humankind's last hope in a coming Armageddon.”

Liefeld, the co-creator of Deadpool, also co-created the character of Avengelyne in 1995.

There were previous attempts to turn Avengelyne into a movie character, but they never materialized. In 2013, Gina Carano was set to star in an adaptation. In 2016, Paramount reportedly brought rights for a version from filmmaker Akiva Goldsman. If Robbie’s LuckyChap manages to get Avengelyne off the ground, it will be the first time the world will see the beloved comic book character on screen.

As for the Barbie star’s other production flicks, recently, LuckyChap has been in high demand. Scroll down to see what projects the production house has helmed lately and what their future looks like.

LuckyChap has been going places since Barbie — Is Margot Robbie’s production house a gateway to the Oscars?

After producing Barbie, the acclaimed billion-dollar summer blockbuster of 2023, which also scored eight Academy Award nominations, LuckyChap has been in high demand.

The production company is currently attached to Wilde’s new Christmas comedy Naughty for Universal Pictures.

LuckyChap’s other notable projects included Oscar-winning dark comedy I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, also an Academy Award winner, and Saltburn.

Most recently, it supported the Sundance coming-of-age film My Old Ass, which got sold to Amazon MGM Studios for $15 million.

Circling back to Avengelyne, there is some uncertainty in the reporting whether the film is being shaped as a Margot Robbie starrer, or if another actress will be courted to play the role. And for the script, Deadline reports that a “big A-list writer” is considering doing the copy for the adaptation.

