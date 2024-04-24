The Undertaker dug holes and took souls for thirty years of his illustrious WWE career, striking fear into the hearts of a myriad of fans. His signature tagline, "Rest in peace," sent shivers down people's spines whenever his music began and the arena went dark. Due to its brilliant character work, The Phenom had fans from all over the world, and elite Hollywood actress Margot Robbie was one of them.

The Australian actress was a wrestling fan growing up. Like many of us, she grew up watching The Undertaker when he was in his prime. After hearing that, Margot Robbie idolized the wrestling icon; he was 'extremely flattered'. When a Hollywood A-Lister eulogizes three decades of hard work, it certainly feels great. These were the words of the former World Heavyweight Champion:

"Obviously, it’s extremely flattering. She’s one of the hottest actresses out there in terms of what she’s putting out in her movies and that whole series. It’s always cool to see people from different genres that are fans."

Margot Robbie was also a huge fan of John Cena

Besides The Undertaker, Margot Robbie was also a big fan of sixteen-time World Champion John Cena. She had watched WWE when she was young but stopped watching after turning a teenager. However, her love for WWE rejuvenated after dating a guy who was obsessed with WWE, especially John Cena. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Barbie actress admitted that her boyfriend back then dressed as John Cena on his 21st birthday and had a life-size cardboard cut-out photo of the leader of the Cenation in his bedroom. She indeed slept with a cardboard cut-out picture of John Cena for two years.

Margot and Cena starred in two movies together

While Margot Robie never got the opportunity to share the screen with The Undertaker, she already starred in two movies with John Cena, who is currently flourishing in Hollywood. They first co-starred in 'The Suicide Squad' movie, released in 2021, where Margot played Harley Quinn, and Cena was Peacemaker. Two years later, Cena had a cameo in the Barbie movie.

ALSO READ: When a 7-Year-Old Accused The Undertaker of Being a Democrat And Threatened To Shoot Him