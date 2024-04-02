Shakira Reveals Her Sons 'Hated' Barbie; Reviews Margot Robbie Starrer And Discusses Female Empowerment

The Hips Don’t Lie sensation Shakira believes that Barbie did not resonate with her ideas on female empowerment. It is not all ‘pink’ for the Colombian singer. As Shakira watched the film Barbie, with her children, she had mixed feelings about the idea that the film conveyed. But for a film that crossed over $1.5 Billion worldwide and got makers like Greta Gerwig, actors like America Ferrera, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and others awards, how does Shakira’s take differ? Find out.

What did Shakira say about Greta Gerwig’s Barbie?

A film that ruled hearts with its ‘Pink’ sensation in 2023, such an opinion comes as a shock. For Shakira, her sons “absolutely hated” the film. The Waka Waka singer shares Milan-11 and Sasha-9 with her ex Gerard Pique. The two felt that the film was “emasculating”. In an interview with Allure, Shakira revealed how the film did not fully sit well with her. An Oscar nominated film for best song, this view of Shakira is shocking. The TQG singer said, "They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I'm raising two boys. I want 'em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide." The idea of Shakira’s female empowerment is, "I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost." The 47-year-old also added, "Just because a woman can do it all doesn’t mean she should. Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?" Shakira has always expressed her ideas through her music.

Is Shakira’s new album resonating with her idea of female empowerment?

Yes. As Shakira’s new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) prepares for a release, the singer believes that her songs should strengthen women. She says, "I want this music to build bridges, to empower people, to help women discover their own strengths.” While we wait to see what this new album has to offer, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

