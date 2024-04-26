As Disney gets ready for a rebirth, Damian O'Hare, who is best known for playing Lieutenant Gillette in two Pirates of the Caribbean films, talked about the franchise's future lately. Speaking with Screen Rant while promoting his Apple TV+ series, Manhunt, O'Hare appeared open to the concept of Pirates setting sail for a new adventure in its sixth installment. With five films under his belt, he reasoned that a reboot makes sense.

Damian stated that people like to talk about the brand fondly, therefore he supports whatever path Disney and producer Jerry Bruckheimer decide to pursue. He nodded to Bruckheimer's firm hand and wished them safe travels on their new journey.

In On Stranger Tides, Damian Considers Going Back to the Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise

After missing the second and third films in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Damian O'Hare reflected on his surprise comeback for On Stranger Tides. "So, after appearing in the first, I was ignored in the second and third.

And then randomly, I got a call and they wanted to bring Gillette back for the fourth one, so I went and met up with a few of the guys for, I think I had four months in Hawaii. It was tough to make that decision," he remarked.

Damian expressed his delight at reuniting with Geoffrey Rush, calling the experience "an absolute dream." He even tossed out the idea of a spinoff project for Gillette, saying, "Why not? I'm up for it."

Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise: Enduring Success Amidst Challenges

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean is a successful film series that has earned over $650 million at the global box office with each new release. Characters from the movies have achieved success outside of the big screen, including in the open-world video game Sea of Thieves, which launches in 2021, and the well-known Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland.

The sixth feature film in the series, despite its success, has been becalmed since 2011 due to screenplay problems and the departure of star Johnny Depp, causing multiple postponements.

Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot: Casting Rumors

Disney looked into several options to bring the Pirates of the Caribbean series back when Johnny Depp left. They had planned to relaunch in 2018 with Deadpool authors Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, but that never happened. Subsequently, the notion of a spinoff starring Margot Robbie gained momentum. In 2022, producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that two Pirates scripts were in development, one with Robbie and the other without. Disney purchased a script co-written by Ted Elliot, the author of the first four Pirates films, and Craig Mazin, the showrunner for The Last of Us, in September 2023.

While Robbie may still appear in Mazin and Elliot's movie, the company has identified Ayo Edebiri, renowned for The Bear, as their preferred protagonist for the revival. The Pirates of the Caribbean films are available for streaming on Disney+.

