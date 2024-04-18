Did Margot Robbie Fake Her Own Death As A Kid? Here's What The Barbie Star Once Revealed

Margot Robbie recently enjoyed huge success playing the titular character in the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie, which became the highest-grossing movie of 2023. However, she has a story about faking her own death to take revenge on her babysitter. It seems like she has had acting skills in her blood from a very early age.

Robbie and her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling sat for an interview on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show and made this revelation, which stunned Gosling. Robbie explained during the show that she’d got a new babysitter and “wanted her old one back.”

Margot Robbie Once Faked Her Death to Get Revenge on a Babysitter

During the interview on Radio 2, Margot Robbie shared how she played the trick with her babysitter to get back her previous caretaker. “We got a new babysitter, and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was, like, 16. I thought she was so cool," Robbie said.

She continued, "We got this much older lady in, and I was just not happy about it. She told me to go have a bath, and I didn't want to."

Robbie was upset with the new babysitter. When she refused to bathe, her caretaker got "cranky," which led Robbie to make up her mind that she would take revenge for this. “She was very cranky, and I thought, ‘I’m gonna show you,'” Margot continued.

"And so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup, and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup, and put the kitchen knife, and I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me."

Her babysitter ran out the door screaming after seeing the “body,” Robbie added with a smile, “It was worth the wait.”

And then Gosling teased her, saying, "You produced your own death." The Babylon actress laughed and agreed, "I did."

Just like the Barbie movie reminded us of our childhood days, on that show, Robbie recalled those not-so-innocent acts.

Margot Robbie Shared Another Childhood Moment

Faking her own death was not the only story she revealed on the show. She got more. Once, she also practiced a pratfall on the cinema stairs at the shopping center, making the people around her call for an ambulance.

"I also once practiced like a pratfall on the cinema stairs at the shopping center where I'm from," she told BBC. "People started calling an ambulance, so I guess I was a bit of a dramatic child."

Seems like she was such a prankster during the early days of her life. Meanwhile, the Ryan Gosling and Robbie starrer Barbie movie grossed over 1.4 billion USD worldwide. The film received eight Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture.

Ryan Gosling was nominated for best supporting actor, and America Ferrera for best supporting actress. The movie was also nominated for best adapted screenplay, Costume Design, and Production Design. However, it took home just one award from the 96th Academy Awards.

