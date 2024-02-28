Who Was Gary Sinise's Son McCanna Anthony Sinise? Forrest Gump Star Mourns Loss Of Musician Following His Death At 33

Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise is sharing heartbreaking details about his son McCanna Sinise’s death. In a tribute posted on his foundation's website on Tuesday, Gary Sinise informed that McCanna Anthony ‘Mac’ Sinise passed away on January 5, 2024, at 3:25 pm, following a five-and-a-half year-long battle with cancer.

McCanna Sinise, a multi-instrumental musician, was diagnosed with chordoma, a rare type of cancer, in 2018.

Amid the news of the untimely passing away of the musician, we are looking back at the short but fulfilling life he lived below.

About McCanna Sinise – The 33-Year-Old Son of Forrest Gump Star Gary Sinise, Who Lost His Battle with Cancer

At the age of 9, Mac Sinise commenced his drumming journey and often served as a backup drummer for his father's Lt. Dan Band. Alongside drumming, he also showcased his musical talents by playing the piano and teaching himself the harmonica, following his mother Moira's suggestion when cancer prevented him from playing the drums.

Completing his studies in composition and songwriting, Mac graduated from the USC Thornton School of Music

McCanna's unwavering dedication to music persisted throughout his challenging battle with cancer. Despite being diagnosed in 2018, he remained active in performing and recording music. Notably, he collaborated with musicians Dan Myers, Ben Lewis, and Oliver Schnee on the original composition Arctic Circles. This collaboration inspired Mac's vision of creating a full album titled "Resurrection & Revival," as shared by Gary Sinise in the tribute.

Resurrection and Revival by Mac Sinise featuring Lt. Dan Band and Gary Sinise is currently available for preorder. Per Gary, Mac told his father that he wanted the proceeds of the album to be donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation where he formerly worked as assistant manager of education and outreach before stepping away in 2020 because of his cancer.

Mac Sinise was not the only one in the family to battle cancer. His mother and actor Gary Sinise’s wife, Moira was too diagnosed with breast cancer the same year as Mac. She, however, is now cancer-free, thanks to the surgery and chemotherapy she underwent.

Gary Sinise's message of support to families enduring the challenges of cancer

In the obituary for Mac Sinise, his grieving father Gary Sinise included words of encouragement for other families facing the difficulties of cancer. “As a parent, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one,” Sinise said.

He added, “We've all experienced it in some way. Over the years I have met so many families of our fallen heroes. It's heartbreaking and it's just damn hard.”

Highlighting that the Sinise family is familiar with the pain the disease brings with it, Sinise noted, “Our family’s cancer fight lasted 5 ½ years, and it became more and more challenging as the time went on.”

To conclude, Sinise expressed solidarity with the families dealing with cancer, saying, “Our story is not unique. No one escapes cancer. It affects us all, as every one of us in this life knows someone, personally or otherwise, who has faced the awful disease.”

McCanna Anthony Sinise was laid to rest on January 23.

