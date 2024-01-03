WATCH: Aamir Khan greets paparazzi with beaming smile; seeks their blessings for newlyweds Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

On January 3, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare joyfully embarked on the journey of marriage, turning their love story into a captivating celebration. The couple's affectionate moments, shared openly on the internet, have made them a delightful spectacle.

As the excitement reached its peak, distinguished guests, including notable personalities like Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, began arriving. Fans, eagerly anticipating this momentous occasion, were treated to the couple's initial appearance as they posed for the cameras, now officially united as husband and wife. Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Aamir Khan, the father of the bride, joyously emerged to greet the paparazzi and capture memorable moments with them.

Aamir Khan wears a cheerful smile as he warmly shakes hands with paps

Following the wedding ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, the proud father of the bride, Aamir Khan emerged with a radiant expression of happiness and gratitude. Aamir, dressed in a beige kurta paired with a pink turban, looked handsomely elegant. The actor personally greeted and warmly shook hands with all the paparazzi present to capture the wedding festivities. Expressing his joy, he requested the paparazzi to shower blessings on the newlyweds.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Taare Zameen Par star sat down with his son Junaid Khan and the group of paparazzi, engaging in a moment of camaraderie and taking pictures together. This delightful interaction reflected the actor's appreciation for the media and added a touch of warmth to the celebratory atmosphere. Take a look at the heartening moments captured during this post-wedding interaction: