Why has Robin Wright Not Watched The Princess Bride In 35 Years? Actress Shares The Reason

Imagine being part of a movie that captures the hearts of millions, yet you never watch it again. That’s the curious case of Robin Wright, the brilliant actress who starred in The Princess Bride. Despite the film’s timeless charm and her remarkable performance, Wright recently shared a surprising revelation. In a candid interview, she disclosed why she hasn’t revisited the beloved classic in over 35 years. Let’s unravel the mystery behind Robin Wright’s decision and explore why she’s kept The Princess Bride at arm’s length all these years.

The Princess Bride: A beloved classic

The Princess Bride released in 1987, catapulted Robin Wright to fame with her role as Princess Buttercup alongside Cary Elwes as Westley. This role made her a big star, and she’s been acting in movies and TV shows for over 40 years, like Unbreakable, Forrest Gump, and House of Cards. However, in a twist, Wright admitted she hasn’t revisited the film since its initial release.

During a recent chat on TODAY about her latest project, Damsel, Wright opened up about her decision. She explained that revisiting her performance can be tough as she over analyzes her work. “Gosh, I wish I had done it differently on that take,” said Wright. Like many actors, she worries about analyzing her acting choices and wishing she had done things differently.

Despite watching Princess Bride she would prefer watching My Son on Netflix. “You know when I’ll watch it? If I ever have grandkids someday, they can watch Grandma in The Princess Bride.”

Fond memories of filming

Despite not revisiting the movie, Wright fondly remembers her time on set with director Rob Reiner and her co-stars, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Patinkin, and Christopher Guest. She described filming The Princess Bride as one of the greatest experiences of her career.

Further plans and collaborations

Wright also hinted at upcoming projects, including a reunion with Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis for a new film titled Here. She shared that reuniting with her former colleagues felt like bringing the family back together.

In Forrest Gump, Wright played Jenny Curran, the best friend and eventual wife of the title character portrayed by Tom Hanks. She had to learn a specific accent for her role which she found challenging but enjoyable.

Despite working closely on the film, Wright admits she didn’t get to know Hanks well during breaks because he was busy with his running scenes. However, she expresses admiration for him and enjoys working with him, finding him funny and fun to be around.

While Wright is best known for her role as Princess Buttercup in The Princess Bride, she enjoys embracing diverse characters. In Damsel, she plays Queen Isabelle, a scheming character with a sinister plan, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

