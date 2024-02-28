Why Did Adele Postpone Las Vegas Residency? Find Out As Singer Shares Health Update

Talking about her upcoming performance dates, Adele recently shared an Instagram post, that dispirited her hyped-up fans. Seems like she is taking a bit of a break from her Las Vegas residency, as she needs to concentrate on her health and getting well to give out a genuine performance.

Adele’s Instagram Post

In an update post, the Easy on Me singer also sent love to her fans. The same post even spoke about her shows getting postponed.

Speaking about her Las Vegas residency shows, Adele wrote, “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency."

She then went on to speak about her health, giving a gist of why the events had to be on pause, stating, "I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately, it's all taken a toll on my voice."

The Set Fire to the Rain artist then continued about what doctors have been asking from her, stating that she is just following the “Doctor's orders” and now she is left with no choice but “to rest thoroughly."

Adele then informed her fans, who were eagerly waiting to see her, about the dates that were getting postponed.

The Rolling in the Deep singer noted that the dates that have been postponed are March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Adele and the Las Vegas Residency

Captioning her Instagram post with an apology the Skyfall artist wrote "I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience x."

Further, the 35-year-old singer, although stated, “The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap,” it is a mystery as to what dates will the shows get rescheduled.

However, the English pop singer is already slated to have more shows in the Weekends With Adele residency series that will begin on 17 May.

The upcoming residency is scheduled to take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The aforementioned series officially began on 18 November 2022, as it had to face a similar consequence of postpones, that too right a day before its original dates scheduled in January due to COVID-19.

