Aamir Khan exudes style as he reaches Delhi to invite guests for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s reception; poses with fans

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding has become the talk of the town, captivating audiences with heartfelt family moments, romantic exchanges between the bride and groom, and joyous times with friends. The celebration commenced with a registered ceremony in Mumbai on January 3, followed by a destination wedding at the scenic Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur. The grand culmination occurred on January 10, as the couple exchanged vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony.

Adding to the excitement, Aamir Khan, the proud father of the bride, has made a special trip to New Delhi to personally extend invitations to guests for Ira and Nupur's lavish wedding reception, scheduled to take place on January 13.

Aamir Khan graciously poses with fans

On Thursday, Aamir Khan arrived in New Delhi to extend invitations to key guests for the lavish wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, scheduled for January 13 in Mumbai. The actor, dressed in a dashing suit, exhibited his timeless charm. Despite his busy schedule, Aamir graciously posed with fan girls, flashing smiles for the cameras. Take a look:

As per reports, the anticipated guest list for the event features a star-studded lineup of Aamir Khan's friends and colleagues from the film industry. Notable personalities expected to attend include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, Juhi Chawla, and many other luminaries.

Aamir Khan's work front

The actor recently graced the silver screen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a heartwarming adaptation of the iconic Forrest Gump tale, where he shared the screen with the talented Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the film garnered heartfelt appreciation, the box office had a different tale to tell. Currently, Mr. Perfectionist is in the midst of an exciting venture, Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports drama helmed by RS Prasanna, with the vivacious Genelia Deshmukh adding her charm to the mix.

Adding to the anticipation, Aamir has also dropped hints about his upcoming project, Lahore 1947, a cinematic journey featuring the powerhouse Sunny Deol, skillfully directed by the maestro Rajkumar Santoshi.

