Who Was Mark Dodson? Everything About Star Wars And Gremlins Voiceover Artist As He Passes Away At 64

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Mark Dodson, known for his special and unique voice-overs bringing creatures to life in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Gremlins, passed away at the age of 64. Dodson lent his voice to notable characters like Salacious Crumb, Jabba the Hutt's mischievous companion in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. His iconic portrayal earned him a role in Gremlins, where he voiced the Mogwai, a character widely mimicked on school playgrounds.

His daughter, Ciara, told TMZ that her father “never ceased making me proud.” The Evansville Horror Con, where Dodson was scheduled to appear, shared a tribute on Facebook.

“We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night. Mark was not only a talented voice actor but also a cherished member of the horror community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that you can take a moment out of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter that Mark brought into the world. His legacy will live on through his work.”

Who is Mark Dodson?



Dodson was the voice for Salacious Crumb, a scruffy monkey-lizard serving as a cackling court jester and pet to the gangster Jabba the Hutt in the 1983 film Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi.

In the following year, Dodson voiced the Mogwai in another Hollywood hit, Gremlins. The primary Mogwai, Gizmo, was known for being friendly and gentle. However, when Gizmo was accidentally exposed to water by a friend of the main character, Billy Peltzer, five additional Mogwai emerged from him.

After consuming food past midnight, the mogwai transformed into cocoons and subsequently emerged as mischievous monsters known as Gremlins. Dodson is acknowledged on the movie website IMDb for voicing one of the mogwai besides Gizmo. He worked continuously for several decades in film, video games, radio, and commercials as a voice artist.

How did Mark Dodson die?

According to his daughter Ciara's statement to TMZ, Dodson passed away during his visit to Evansville, Indiana, where he was attending Horror Con. While staying at a hotel, he experienced a "massive heart attack" while sleeping, she explained.

The Peter Mayhew Foundation, named after the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars film series, wrote on X: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we learn of the passing of Mark Dodson.

"Mark was genuine and funny, and the characters he brought to life will always be as iconic as he was kind. Thank you for everything, Mark, you are missed."