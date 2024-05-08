Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Finale: Cast Members Turn On Ariana Madix For Refusing To Film With Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix's refusal to film with Tom Sandoval during the season 11 finale led to several of her Vanderpump Rules costars turning against her. The episode on May 7 revealed the rest of a cast trip, as Madix remained firm about keeping her distance from Sandoval, which was already receiving criticism throughout the season.

In the episode, Scheana Shay's past conversation with Sandoval led to Ariana breaking the fourth wall. Scheana, 38, asked Sandoval for an apology for using her mental health to justify his affair with Rachel Leviss. Sandoval was determined to apologize, but Ariana never wanted one. Sandoval's attempt to speak with her on screen led to her leaving the event. Ariana's cast members blamed her for not being a better sport while filming a reality TV show.

Vanderpump Rules finale: the tension builds up

In the episode, Scheana tries to bridge the gap between Sandoval and Ariana by asking him to apologize for "weaponizing her mental health." Sandoval eventually crosses a boundary by approaching Ariana. The Vanderpump Rules group ends their time in San Francisco by going on a trolley ride and having lunch. They feel comfortable bringing up Sandoval in front of Ariana and her boyfriend, Daniel Wai.

It didn’t take long for Katie Maloney to put everyone on blast for emphasizing with Sandoval.

“How many times are we going to keep believing this man’s genuine tears,” Katie asked after Scheana brought up her friendship with Sandoval to Ariana yet again. “I don’t believe a damn word, a damn tear, a damn nothing that comes out of him.”

In a confessional, Katie questioned Scheana and Lala Kent’s loyalty, adding, “Everyone is trying to make this Sandoval situation way more nuanced than it actually is. When a guy f—ks over your friend, f—k the guy.”

Scheana's husband, Brock Davies, defended her from accusations that Katie and Ariana were dismissing the friendship between Scheana and Sandoval. Tom Schwartz also defended Sandoval as a good person who did a "trash thing." Ariana argued that Sandoval did not only harm her, while Lala shared her thoughts in a confessional.

“Ariana tries to put on this cool girl vibe but she cares a lot,” Lala noted. “When she gets out of this, ‘Sandoval is a monster and I’m a victim’ [thing] she’s going to have to go through a mourning process. And I don’t think she wants to deal with that.”

The finale ended with one last event where several cast members interacted with Sandoval while Ariana kept her distancea. Later, Sandoval got motivated to approach her after a conversation with Brock and Scheana, who asked him to "step up" and make changes for his inner circle's growth.

Tension between Ariana and Scheana

Ariana is very familiar with Scheana’s attempts to validate her ongoing friendship with Sandoval. Scheana broached the topic again with Ariana when she mentioned how Sandoval supported her music.

“He flew out his sound operator to get all the equipment. Maybe fool me once or twice, I don’t know. But I am seeing that genuine side of him that I have loved for 15 years who has been a good friend to me. And I am hoping that he is changing and becoming better,” Scheana explained. “I just want to continue to see if he is on a path of growth.”

Ariana was not thrilled by Scheana’s comments, telling the cameras, “It is just the same thing over and over with Scheana. I don’t know why she thinks that somehow she knows this man better than I do. Alright girl. I am happy for you.”

Sandoval approaches Ariana

Sandoval finally made his move when he approached Ariana as she was hugging Scheana. “Ariana, wait one second,” he said as his ex-girlfriend walked away. “I just wanted to tell her I am sorry.”

Scheana shut down Sandoval’s hopes, noting, “She doesn’t want to talk to you. I already tried. I told her about our conversation last night and she thinks you are performative [and that] I am an idiot.”

After asking whether Sandoval valued their friendship outside of filming, Scheana told him not to make her look like a “f—king idiot” with his future actions.

Executive producer Jeremiah Smith made an onscreen appearance when he urged Ariana not to leave. “Ariana, don’t do this,” Jeremiah said as Ariana started to take off her mic. “Don’t end like this.”

“Him f—king walking up on me talking to Scheana. He doesn’t give a f—k if I died in a ditch or got a deadly STD the way he was f—king around behind my back,” she fired back. “That is non-informed consent and he doesn’t deserve to speak to me. He doesn’t get access to me. It’s about a performance for the audience. He wants 30 seconds with the audience.”

Ariana concluded, “Whatever it is that Tom is trying to get from me is not for me. It is for me. I am the final boss in his video game of redemption. And because he can’t get to the final boss, he is f—king pissed.”

Ariana shutting down his attempt at a conversation led to a complete 180 shift for Sandoval. "This is f—king bullshit,” he told Billie Lee. “Ariana is going around saying I am not being honest and I am performative. Do you know what it is? Ariana is f—king performative."

The tension got worse when Sandoval stormed over to Lala and Scheana.

“I’m f—king pissed. Not at you. I am pissed that she is f—king saying that s—t. Because Ariana? She doesn’t f—k with you guys,” Sandoval claimed.

Lala gets brutal

“I have my own point of view but I have been biting my tongue,” Lala told Scheana and Sandoval about Ariana’s decision to leave. “I am not afraid. It is a lot of breaking the fourth wall so I am going to do it now. S—t happened to her and the whole world rallied around her. She now thinks she is Beyoncé.”

Advertisement

Lala didn’t hold back about her issues with Ariana.

“It is bulls—t that she can’t film with someone that she stays under the same roof. It is a lot. It is a lot that she says, ‘Don’t f—k with Tom Sandoval. But I am going to sleep down the hall from Tom Sandoval,'” she continued. “I get it, he f—king cheated. He did a really f—king s—tty thing. It is weird how you looked us all in the eye and said a lot of s—t. But he didn’t kill anyone.”

While venting, Lala’s voice got significantly louder, with her screaming to the crowd, “She moved on eight days later. Eight days. I have never in my life experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God.”

The episode concluded with Lala questioning Ariana’s decisions. “I love filming this show because it is real. I find it to be tremendously healing and for Ariana to walk out this way is just such a slap in the face,” Lala said. “This is what we do. We have been doing this for most of our adult lives.”

