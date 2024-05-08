‘Basically Used for Women’- Lily Allen On The Term ‘Nepo Baby’ Being Used Just Like ‘Karen’

Lily Allen, a British pop singer and the daughter of actor Keith Allen, has shared her perspective on being called a "nepo baby." This term is often used to describe someone who gains opportunities in show business because of their family's influence or connections. However, during a recent episode of her Miss Me podcast, released on May 6, Allen suggested that this label might be applied in a sexist way.

In her podcast, Allen took time to discuss the implications of the "nepo baby" tag. Allen said that the term "nepo baby" often carries a sexist connotation. She argued that it tends to focus more on women who have famous parents, implying that their success is due to family connections rather than their own talent or hard work.

Lily Allen takes aim at sexist use of "Nepo Baby" label

Lily Allen, the British musician and actress, recently shared her thoughts on the term "nepo baby." During her Miss Me podcast on May 6, Allen, who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen, discussed why she believes the term is used in a sexist manner.

She described the term as "almost exclusively used for women," suggesting that it bears a resemblance to the derogatory term "Karen." Allen explained, "Nepo babies, I think it’s quite like ‘Karen’, in the sense that it’s just a word that is basically used for women who are taking up space, and we’d rather they didn’t, and they should just go away."

Allen noted that the word "baby" within the term nepo baby is particularly offensive. "I actually don’t really mind the nepotism thing, it’s the ‘baby’ that annoys me," she said. "It’s meant to be infantilizing," she continued, emphasizing that she is almost 40 years old and feels the term diminishes her achievements.

Allen also pointed out that the term's use seems to be biased toward women. She pointed out, "I think it’s something that is almost exclusively used for women, I don’t think I can even really name any male nepo babies." She mentioned her brother as an example, noting that he doesn't get called a nepo baby, even though they share the same family connections.

The singer also touched on how media coverage often refers to her lineage, while men in similar positions don't face the same scrutiny. She observed, "I feel like a lot of the time over the past 15, 20 years when I’ve been written about it will always say 'Lily Allen, daughter of Keith Allen' and I don’t see that happening with boys as often as it does with girls."

While discussing the broader implications of nepotism, Allen acknowledged her privileged background. She remarked, "I grew up in a certain class bracket, I grew up in and amongst people that worked in media, and I don’t think I’ve ever really disputed that."

The term "nepo baby" gained widespread attention following a New York Magazine story in 2022. In response, Allen addressed the topic on X, formerly Twitter, stating, “The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms, the ones working for banks, and the ones working in politics, If we’re talking about real-world consequences and robbing people of opportunity.” She concluded by saying, “And before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself, I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing.”

Lily Allen's thoughts on motherhood and career

British pop star Lily Allen revealed that having children "ruined" her career, sharing this candid perspective during a recent episode of the "Radio Times" podcast. Despite the harsh wording, she spoke with a sense of humor but also noted the realities that come with balancing parenthood and a high-profile career.

"I never really have a strategy when it comes to career, but yes, my children ruined my career," she stated with a laugh. "I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it." The 38-year-old singer acknowledged that even though her words might sound stark, she values her role as a mother despite its impact on her career.

During the podcast, Allen touched on a common narrative about balancing career and family life. She mentioned that it "really annoys" her when people suggest that you can have it all because, in her view, that's simply not true. Her experience as a parent and a performer has led her to believe that some sacrifices are inevitable.

Allen's journey in the music industry started with the hit single Smile, which topped the U.K. charts in 2006. Her debut album, Alright, Still, was successful enough to earn a Grammy nomination for best alternative music album in 2008. However, as her career progressed, her focus shifted more towards her children, Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose whom she shares with her former husband, Sam Cooper.

She explained that her parents were quite absent when she was a child, which left a lasting impact on her. Because of this, she was determined not to make the same choices with her own children.

"Some people choose their career over their children, and that’s their prerogative," she said. However, Allen opted for a different path, deciding to prioritize her role as a parent to avoid leaving similar "nasty scars" on her children. Looking back on her choices, she expressed satisfaction with her decision, noting, “I’m glad that I have done that, because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people.”

In 2020, Lily Allen married David Harbour, known for his role in the popular series Stranger Things. The couple has since made their home in New York City, and Allen continues to focus on her family while occasionally engaging in music and other creative projects.

