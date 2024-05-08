Ed Sheeran and His Wife Share Hilariously Awkward Kiss as They Make Met Gala Debut After 6 Years of Marriage; See Here

Many A-list celebrities graced this year's Met Gala. As always, they flawlessly embraced the Garden of Time theme, exhibiting their unique fashion choices in countless imaginative ways.

This year, the Met Gala was also attended by Galway Girl singer, Ed Sheeran along with his wife Cherry Seaborn. This marked the couple's debut on the green carpet. The couple shared a hilarious moment during the event. Read ahead to know about it.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn share an awkward moment during Met Gala

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn absolutely nailed the Met Gala theme with their stunning looks. At the event, the talented Shape Of You singer leaned in for a sweet peck, and in that moment, Seaborn couldn't help but smile as they shared a kiss.

The slight awkwardness of the situation made it even more hilarious. Interestingly, this year's Met Gala coincided with Seaborn's birthday, adding an extra touch of celebration to the occasion. Although they didn't make a joint entrance on the green carpet, the couple made up for it by posing together for more delightful pictures later on.

What did the couple wear?

The couple's outfits complimented them as a pair. Sheeran donned a pastel blue suit with satin lapels. He styled the suit with an undone bowtie that was embellished with crystals.

On the other hand, his wife, Cherry went with a simple yet creatively-made off-shoulder gown. The gown consisted of floral designs all over it that helped her stick to this year's Met theme.

Even after 6 years of being married, the couple has managed to keep their relationship low profile. The couple share two children. They welcomed their first daughter Lyra in 2020 and the pair expanded their family as they welcomed their second daughter, Jupiter in 2022.

We may not get any new music from the singer this year. He revealed this when he attended the Dodgers Foundation gala in Los Angeles on May 2. While speaking to People, the singer said that he was working on new songs but won't be releasing that work in the current year.

