Inside Out 2 Creators Unveil ‘Belief Systems’, An All New Addition To Riley’s Mind; Deets Inside

One of the most anticipated animated movies is right around the corner, and its creators have shed some light on what new excitement will Inside Out 2 talk about.

With the success of the first installment of the above-mentioned movie, Pixar is here to take you on a journey that won’t be easy to forget. Let’s explore what the audience would see this time, inside the mind of the protagonist of the movie, Riley.

Creators of Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 has to be the most talked about movie in recent times. With its hype exciting everyone, people are eager to visit the theatre and watch the new adventure in the life of Riley.

The last time everyone saw their loved and young protagonist, she was just a kid, with whom the audience connected emotionally. They were also introduced to her core memories, trains of thought, as well as the memory islands.

However, this wasn't the only attraction of the Pixar movie that also won an Academy Award. The people were held by the characters in the movie that portrayed human emotions at their best.

This unique visualization was appreciated widely, which didn't just make people understand Riley but also how things work inside their minds.

Now that its sequel is about to hit the big screens, its creators have shared another uniquely attractive addition to the movie, the Belief Systems.

Talking about Belief Systems, screenwriter Dave Holstein stated, “It felt like the first movie was about memories,” while also stating that the movie had “something quite emotional” for him, while he was “finding a way” to portray “beliefs as we get older.”

“Our beliefs certainly solidify as we get older. Maybe we hadn't seen them before, not because they didn't exist, but because now is a time when beliefs start to become of a different level of importance to you,” he added.

Holstein then went on to say, “The first film gave everyone a visual language to talk about their feelings.”

Adding that, he thought, “If I can do that for teenagers and if I can make that time a little better, then I'd love to,” also calling his teen years to be “probably the hardest time in” his life.

About Inside Out 2

The latest installment of the highly successful Inside Out franchise will take the audience back to the mind of Riley. However, this time she would be a teenager, developing new feelings, and emotions.

The cast of the upcoming and anticipated movie includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edibiri, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, as well as Kaitlyn Dias while being directed by Kelsey Mann.

Inside Out 2 is set to hit the screens on June 14, 2024.

