Beyonce Joins TikTok's Viral II Hands II Heaven Challenge; See Here

Beyoncé dazzles fans as she participates in TikTok's viral 'II Hands II Heaven' challenge, displaying her iconic dance moves. Watch the queen in action now!

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on May 08, 2024  |  03:50 PM IST |  3.6K
(Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Beyonce
Key Highlight
  • Beyoncé surprises fans by joining TikTok's viral II Hands II Heaven challenge created by Drea Kelly
  • The music icon shows her dance moves inspired by choreographer Drea Kelly's original routine

Beyoncé, the reigning pop queen, has once again wowed the internet with her latest social media post. In a recent TikTok post, the iconic singer and performer showed her dance skills by taking part in the viral II Hands II Heaven challenge, which choreographer Drea Kelly originally created. 

Beyoncé's viral moment 

The global sensation, known for her electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, shared a photo of her take on the II Hands II Heaven challenge on Instagram. In a slideshow celebrating the success of her latest album, Cowboy Carter, Queen Bey shared a video of herself dancing to one of the album's hit songs. 

The dance moves inspired by Drea Kelly's viral challenge wowed fans and media alike. Kelly, a well-known choreographer and former spouse of rapper R. Kelly made waves on social media with her captivating performance to the tune of II Hands II Heaven. Beyoncé's take on the challenge added a new dimension to the viral sensation, combining her signature style with Kelly's infectious choreography.


Internet sensation is here 

The internet erupted with excitement after Beyoncé took part in the challenge. Fans flooded social media with reactions, expressing their awe and admiration for the music icon's dance. One ecstatic fan exclaimed, "Not BEY doing the DANCE!!!!!!!!!," echoing the sentiments of countless others who marveled at Beyoncé's latest viral moment. 

Even fellow artists were unable to contain their excitement. Doechii, another well-known figure in the music industry, joined the chorus of voices responding to Beyoncé's post. Doechii responded with a mix of laughter and admiration, "Not you doing the challenge LOL," acknowledging Beyoncé's participation in the viral trend. 

The power of TikTok 

Beyoncé's participation in the II Hands II Heaven challenge shows the power of TikTok as a platform for viral trends and creative expression. TikTok, with its vast reach and engaged user base, has become a breeding ground for cultural phenomena, catapulting challenges like Kelly's into the mainstream. 

Drea Kelly, the creator of the II Hands II Heaven challenge, has had a huge impact on dance and social media. Her ability to create captivating choreography that connects with audiences has cemented her status as an industry pioneer. Kelly's reaction to Beyoncé's rendition of her challenge reflects the excitement and surprise that many people felt as they watched the music icon participate.

Know more about Beyoncé joining TikTok's II Hands II Heaven challenge:

What is the II Hands II Heaven challenge?
The II Hands II Heaven challenge is a viral dance trend on TikTok created by choreographer Drea Kelly.
What did Beyoncé do in the video she posted?
Beyoncé surprised fans by participating in the II Hands II Heaven challenge. She shared a video on Instagram showcasing her dance moves inspired by Drea Kelly's original routine.
