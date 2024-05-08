Fardeen Khan drops PICS from Heeramandi’s look test as Wali Mohammed; reveals 'each accessory tells a story'

Actor Fardeen Khan, who was recently seen as Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, took to social media to reveal how he prepared for the role. The actor also dropped pics from his look test and you just cannot miss it.

Apart from his preparation, Fardeen also revealed that each accessory he wore in the period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar has a meaning.

Fardeen Khan reveals his preparation for Heeramandi

Taking to Instagram, Fardeen Khan shared three pics from his look test in the series. Alongside the pics, he shared his excitement about getting to play the role of Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed in Heeramandi.

He continued, “From the intricately embroidered sherwani to the timeless elegance of the accessories, every detail speaks to the depth and richness of the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali was about to tell.”

In reflecting on his preparation for the role, the actor describes immersing himself in the cultural nuances of the era, meticulously perfecting the traditional attire, and embodying the persona's mannerisms. He emphasizes the importance of attention to detail, from the layers of fabric to the textures and the way the sherwani gracefully drapes over the shoulders, all of which contribute to capturing the unique silhouette that defines Wali Mohammed's distinctive style.

“Each accessory tells a story: the pearl necklace, a symbol of sophistication; the finely crafted sherwani buttons, nodding to tradition, and the ornate chalice, which embodies the opulence and elegance of the era," wrote Fardeen Khan.

In concluding his note, Fardeen expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to bringing his character to life, including the creative team, designers, hairstylists, and others.

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar delves into the cultural intricacies of Heeramandi, an alluring locale, by narrating the experiences of courtesans and their clients amidst the backdrop of the Indian independence movement in the 1940s. The series premiered on Netflix on May 1st.

Fardeen Khan began his Bollywood journey with Prem Aggan in 1998. He then went on to star in several films such as Janasheen, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Darling, Heyy Babyy and No Entry.

