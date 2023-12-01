Why did Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica split up? Exploring their relationship and the key reason behind their breakup

In a recent series of events, Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica have parted ways as the former couple wanted different things in life. After being together since 2021, the Barstool Sports owner and the model girlfriend Silvana Mojica ended their two years relationship. The speculations of their relationship coming to an end began to swirl last week after the model posted a TikTok of her crying, and Dave confirmed the end of their relationship on his BFFs Podcast.

Here is why Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica ended their relationship

After the social media influencer documented her post-breakup journey in a series of candid TikTok videos, she shared details about her “grieving” process. In a video, Silvana Mojica pinned a comment from a follower asking her to post about the breakup as she explained that some people online want her to share more about it and some people want her to completely stop talking about it. “Imagine you buy these for someone and then get broken up with,” the model captioned the TikTok video shared.

“Actually, I’m just grieving because I was dating this person for three years, and he was my best friend,” she said in the video. “And also, it’s so much more different when you’re the dumper or when you’re getting dumped,” she added seemingly revealing that it was Dave, who broke up with her. “I just like to let it all out and just cry. Like, for the first day, I was literally just crying my eyes out the whole day. I would just move places for a different type of scenery. Like, I would go from the bed to the bathroom floor to the couch.”

The reason behind Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica’s breakup

According to Silvana’s comments, it can be assumed that she was dumped by Dave Portnoy. But, the Barstool Sports founder, also shared his part and revealed that they wanted different things in life as he decided to sever ties with the influencer on a podcast, just one week after she revealed they were no longer together. “you get to a point where you think maybe there’s a difference in what somebody wants and what the other person wants and without going into too much detail, I just didn’t think I could give Silvana kind of what she deserves,” Dave Portnoy explained about the breakup.

While Silvana Mojica has posted several videos about the breakup, Dave Portnoy insisted that he is also struggling with the “sh*ty situation.” Let us know in the comments what you have to say about the breakup.

