'But I Get Scared': When Hailey Bieber Revealed Why She Was Scared Of Having Children With Justin Bieber

Model Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber recently took to Instagram to share the news that the two are expecting their first child. In a carousel of wedding themes snapshots, Hailey could be seen dressed in a wedding gown while Justin donned a casual outfit, both posing for the announcement news. While sources have informed different outlets that the two are ecstatic about becoming parents soon, Hailey Bieber once revealed that she was scared of having children with singer Justin Bieber, owing to the distressing scrutiny that the couple bears.

Motherhood that suffers from faceless criticism

In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2023, Hailey talked about the apprehensions of raising a child under a global spotlight. While she said that she was ready for motherhood, their child would bear the same sort of scrutiny that the couple and their relationship have faced since they started dating. "I literally cry about this all the time!" the model admitted in the interview, further noting that there is enough critique about her husband and her friends. "I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child," she adds.

She expressed her hopes to raise her family in a safe environment since it is the best that they can do.

Hailey Bieber has been a subject of critique and controversy by media and internet users alike. In 2023, Hailey and socialite Kylie Jenner were caught in wildfire for allegedly shading Justin’s ex Selena Gomez. While it was a rather nasty feud, both parties clarified that the internet had taken it too far this time. Hailey reached out to Selena to let her know that she had been receiving death threats because of this. “This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," the Lose You To Love Me singer shared the message on her Instagram story.

Hailey even responded to the message, appreciating the singer for her words.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's pregnancy announcement

The model’s representative has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she has been pregnant for a little over 6 months. A source close to the two told the outlet that “Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can’t wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

