All The Movies Taylor Swift Has Acted In Ft. Valentine's Day And Cats

While Taylor Swift has become a household name in the music industry, it is not entirely surprising that the she has also tried her hand at acting. Her on-screen appearance, while not as extensive, has been well-loved by people inside the fandom as well as others. Here is a list of films that she has acted in:

Valentine’s Day (2010)

In this 2010 rom-com directed by Garry Marshall, the film features an ensemble of love stories of characters based in Los Angeles. On Valentine's Day, as indicated by the title itself, we see a multitude of love stories that unfold between different people, like a florist named Reed and his girlfriend Morley, a teacher called Julia with Dr. Harrison, army Captain Kate and Holden, a closeted football player named Sean who has to deal with his publicist Kara organizing an “anti-valentine” party.

Taylor Swift, in her big-screen acting debut, stars as Felicia Miller, a young high school student, who gets into a relationship with her classmate Willy. The latter was played by Taylor Lautner, who was also Swift’s boyfriend at the time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Lorax (2012)

The Lorax is an animated film directed by Chris Renaud, based on a book by Dr, Seuss of the same name. It chronicles the story of Ted, a resident of Thneedville, a walled city where everything is manufactured. Ted in a quest to impress a girl named Audrey, goes in for a search of a real tree. This leads him to a grumpy Once-ler who reveals that his greed for Truffula trees to construct the garment called Thneed has driven away the guardian of the forest, Lorax. The film sheds light on ecological destruction, as Ted sets on a journey to bring back real trees to Thneedville.

Advertisement

Swift voices Audrey in the film, who is Ted’s love interest.

The Giver (2014)

The Giver is Philip Noyce’s dystopian drama which chronicles the story of Jonas, residing in a perfect community sans any pain. Everything goes on fine until he is picked as the “Receiver of Memory,” a position to hold all the memories of the world before it lands into such a controlled situation. This unfolds the dark secrets of this “utopia” which has been made devoid of any emotions.

Taylor Swift appears as Rosemary, the daughter of The Giver. The Giver holds all the memories of a pre-dystopian world, acting as a mentor to Jonas in the process of transmitting these memories. While Swift does not appear in the lead role, the presence of her character in the film is very crucial.

Cats (2019)

Perhaps this is one of Swift’s most noted film appearances since the singer has been a self-proclaimed cat person for a long time. In this musical fantasy film based on the 1981 Broadway musical Cats by Andrew Lloyd Webber, a tribe of Jellicle cats throws a grand ball. On the night of this event, a Jellicle cat would be chosen to ascend to the mysterious Heaviside Layer to be reborn into a new Jellicle life. The story is told through the eyes of Victoria, a cat who has been abandoned on the streets. A newcomer to the ball witnesses the competition where all the cats vie for the special honor.

Taylor Swift acts as Bombalurini, a red-furred cat.

Amsterdam (2022)

Based in New York in 1933, it follows the story of WWI veteran doctor Burt Berendsen and his friend and lawyer Harold Woodman, who are both framed for a murder. As they reunite with wartime nurse Valeria on the run to clear their name, they discover that the murder was linked to an attempt made by a businessman to overthrow the US government.

In this film, Taylor Swift features as Elizabeth Meekins, the daughter of the general who is murdered in the film, and whose death leads to the events of the film.

ALSO READ: Why Are There Rumors Of Taylor Swift Being Autistic? Check Out What The Reports Claim