Harry Potter TV Series: All Book Details That HBO's Show Can Cover That The Movies MIssed

Your favorite Harry Potter will return, but this time for the small screen. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said earlier that the first installment of the series is expected to be on air in 2026. “We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter,” Zaslav told Wall Street analysts on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. “We spent some real time with J.K. and her team,” Zaslav said on the call. “Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise," Zaslev added.

The last film of the famous books by J. K Rowling was made in 2011 and now. However, there were some missing points from the source material. As now it's expected to span seven seasons, adapting each book in J.K. Rowling’s best-selling book series. Here are some of the missing dots that the show can connect.

A Look at Voldemort's Past

J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince gave us an in-depth look into Lord Voldemort's past through Harry's private lessons with Professor Dumbledore, although the film adaptation included some of these memories, much has been omitted which had very important points. The book offers an in-depth look, detailing the events that shaped Voldemort's journey. These are some important memories considering Harry and Voldemort's last fight. This detail not only strengthens the story as a whole but also provides a deeper understanding of the themes explored in the series.

Failed romance of Harry and Cho

It had been an adventurous journey for Harry Potter, but that's not the case with his love life. He had a brief romance with Cho Chang in the movies but it got fizzled out quickly for some reason. But the book told us more about their relationship and why it failed. In the film, it was the lack of the complexities of their relations that was explored in the novel. In the novel, we learn how Potter thinks that he is not someone who knows how to love and be a supportive boyfriend.

The untold story of Ariana Dumbledore

While the films brought the magical world of Harry Potter to life, they sometimes left out important details that enriched the characters. One of those exceptions is Ariana Dumbledore, the younger sister of Albus Dumbledore. Ariana’s life took a dramatic turn at a young age. A group of Muggle boys saw her magic and attacked her. This terrible news left her nervous and unable to control her magical powers. The details of this attack are never clearly stated, but it is clear that she carried emotional and possibly physical scars for the rest of her life. Years later, another tragedy occurred in the Dumbledore family. Albus, who was taking care of his sister, found himself in a three-way deal with his brother Aberforth and his friend Gellert Grindelwald. What happened from this remains unclear, but what is known is the grim aftermath. Caught in their spell, Ariana was tragically killed. This news was a turning point for Albus. Wracked with guilt over her sister’s death, he reassessed his lifestyle. The story of Ariana Dumbledore, although not in the films, is an important piece of the puzzle with Albus Dumbledore.

MAX's Harry Potter series reboot will allow the makers to expand its storyline, keeping true to the source material and it can touch some aspects that the movies could not.

