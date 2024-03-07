Why Did Jessica Biel 'Hysterically' Cry When She Was Young? Actress Reveals

Jessica Biel shared her experience of having periods for the first time and how she cried "hysterically." On Wednesday, Biel posted a Get Ready With Me video of herself on Instagram, where she recalled experiencing menstruation for the first time.

She started by saying, "Today, I want to talk about something that not a lot of people talk about, which is crazy because it happens to 50% of the population." "And, still, in 2024, having a hard time destigmatizing this... your period, right? I think it's just important to normalize this thing," she added.

Jessica Biel Recalled Getting Her Period For The First Time

In her conversation with the viewers, the actress shared how she still feels awkward carrying a tampon to the bathroom in front of the public eye. Recalling her childhood days, Biel said, "I was like 11 years old, and I was playing the grandfather character, which was one of the best characters of the show." The 7th Heaven actress said she was portraying the character in her school play.

"I was so scared, I locked myself in the bathroom. I was crying hysterically, so I called my mom. I told her, you know, 'something's wrong.' That's what I felt; I felt like something was wrong with me. Even though she had prepared me, I wasn't prepared," she said. "And to this day, I'm still hiding tampons up my sleeve as I scurry away to the bathroom, which is insane. You should not feel that way at 42," said the Candy star.

The actress concluded the video by adding, "I ended up doing my play; my mom helped me out, hooked me up. It was bizarre; I managed to do everything I needed to do that day and still have my period, so pass that around."

Jessica Biel’s Instagram Presence

Jessica Biel’s Instagram presence is quite happening compared to most celebrities. The actress believes in keeping her fans updated about her life. While Biel talks about sensitive topics, she also makes sure to hop on to viral trends. The Blade: Trinity actress shares happy pictures of her family members and keeps her audience entertained with gorgeous selfies of herself.

On the working aspect, Biel joined the team of the series Candy as an executive producer in 2021 and starred as a lead character in a five-episode show.

