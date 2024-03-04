Justin Timberlake Calls Wife Jessica Biel G.O.A.T On Her 42nd Birthday Amid Feud With Brittany Spears

The Mirrors singer is oh so in love! For Justin Timberlake, celebrating his wife’s birthday with an appreciation post is his way of showing the world how much he adores her. Biel, the singer’s wife turned 42 on March 3, 2024. The Reptile actor put up a cute post on his social media handles, to appreciate his wife. Jessica Biel is a fashion icon and an actress known for her works in films like Candy, 7th Heaven and The Sinner. The two have been married since 2012 and have two children together. But What made Justin Timberlake call his wife G.O.A.T? Does this have anything to do with the long-running cold war between Justin and his ex Brittany Spears?

Why did Justin Timberlake call wife G.O.A.T?

Posting a series of clips in a video, Justin Timberlake chose a sombre The Best track expressing his feelings towards wife Biel on her 42nd birthday. The singer wanted to show off how his wife is a great mother, wife and style icon.

The post was captioned, “There ain’t no other way to say it. You’re the best. I love you. Happy birthday, ya 🐐!” The two have been together since 2007 and the video had clips of the duo’s sweet moments. It also had Biel’s moments with their two kids-Phineas and Silas. The couple’s sweet moments over the year had a montage that Timberlake captioned, “I ALWAYS got you."

Justin speaks fondly about his wife and children. He calls them wonderful and also playfully addresses his children as “the death of me.” It seems they are now one big happy family ahead of the release of his sixth solo album in 2024.

What was Justin Timberlake’s feud with Brittany Spears?

The Woman In Me is a memoir by Brittany Spears that had elements about Justin Timberlake showing him in a bad light. The two had dated for a brief time and the memoir suggests Brittany got pregnant and had to abort the child as Justin was not ready. She recently commented on Timberlake’s presence at a live show where she appreciated him for his upcoming tour. However, Justin gave an answer indirectly through his live music during a small concert he did later on. The popular singer stated that he is not bothered about such things anymore. This has started the feud between the former couple that has been going on for quite some time now.

