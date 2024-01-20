Why Did Jodie Foster Lie To Her Children About Her Career? Actress Reveals Her Kids Thought She Was A 'Construction Worker'

Jodie Foster, a two-time Oscar-winning actress, let her sons believe their mom was a construction worker when they were young. Oh, the things celebrities have to do to give their kids a normal childhood. Foster apparently had no interest in being the cool mom.

The actress, currently featuring in HBO’s True Detective made the surprising revelation while making an appearance on The View on Friday.

Everything she talked about during her latest TV appearance is down below.

Jodie Foster's kids believed their mom worked in construction

One of the four panelists on The View asked the Taxi Driver actress about her decision to hide her real profession from their two sons when they were young. The actress replied, “I guess I just didn’t want them to know me that way. I wanted them to know me as their mom and the person who went away to work and stuff.”

“I just didn't want them to be confused about what I did for a living,” she added.

Reminiscing an incident that led to her kids thinking their mom worked with bricks and stones, Foster said, “I bought him (oldest son Charles Bernard) to set one day and I bought him a little plastic tool belt and stuff. And I was like, ‘Yeah, and this is this set and this set and this set’. And for a really long time, he thought I was a construction worker. He thought I did construction.”

Advertisement

The actress was also asked if she watches any of her movies with her now-adult sons. Foster, 61 replied, “They have no interest in watching my movies with me. I think they’re going to catch True Detective, cause they’re really into that.”

The actress also said that she would never show some of her movies to her kids because she worries about them teasing her.

Jodie Foster shares two sons, Charles Bernard, 25, and Christopher ‘Kit’ Bernard, 22, with former partner Cydney Bernard

ALSO READ: Pauly Shore Responds To Richard Simmons Amid The Biopic Fiasco; Here's What He Said

Catch up with Jodie Foster on HBO and HBO Max

Jodie Foster is headlining the fourth season of HBO’s cult investigation drama True Detective. The latest season, officially titled True Detective: Night Country is set in Alaska where Detective Liz Danvers, played by Foster, tries to solve a mass murder mystery along with Detective Evangeline Navarro. Kali Reis plays the latter.

New episodes drop every Sunday, only on HBO and HBO Max.

ALSO READ: Is Leonardo DiCaprio A Fan Of HBO's Euphoria? Jacob Elordi Reveals Their Club Conversation