When is True Detective: Night Country releasing? Everything to know about the upcoming anticipated season 4

Investigative thriller fans are in for a good start in 2024. True Detective, a fan-favorite American anthology crime drama series is making a return with its fourth season. With each season of the anthology series featuring a new cast and a fresh storyline, the upcoming season of the show is making some grand commitments to the viewers. Here's everything we know about the much-anticipated and long-awaited season four of the Emmy-winning crime drama.

ALSO READ: Pedro Pascal to drop out of Zack Kregger's movie to make room for MCU'S Fantastic Four; here's what we know

True Detective Season 4 premiers this January

After season 3 of the show ended in 2019 fans were curious to know if the delectable crime thriller series will be back with another season. Their questions were answered in 2022 when HBO announced the commencement of production of the fourth season of the show. Since then, the fans have been anticipating the release of the Nic Pizzolatto anthology crime drama. Well, after making the fans wait for more than five years, True Detective will be coming back to the screens on January 14. The latest season of the show has been titled True Detective: Night Country.

True Detective: Night Country brings forth never-before-seen elements

Advertisement

Unlike the previous seasons where stereotypical male detectives charmed the audience, True Detective: Night Country will be headlined by two female detectives, Detective Liz Danvers, and Detective Evangeline Navarro respectively. Detective Liz Danvers, played by Jodie Foster, and Detective Evangeline Navarro, played by Kali Reis are portrayed as head-butting investigators who struggle to set aside their persistent bickering. How the two women team up to solve a mass murder case will be interesting to watch.

The story of season four is set in Alaska where the naked bodies of eight scientists working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station are found in frozen blocks of ice.

With crime, investigation, and the cat-and-mouse chase between the authorities and the culprit, the newest offering of the show also offers a sprinkle of supernatural elements.

Loaded star cast and creative team spawned possibly the best of True Detective this time

True Detective season four stars Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster along with Kali Reis in lead roles. Among other prominent members of the cast are, John Hawkes, Anna Lambe, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Aka Niviâna, and Joel D. Montegrand.

The show is executive-produced by Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, and Woody Harrelson with Issa López as writer and director.

True Detective: Night Country Episode Timeline and where to watch

The below episodes of True Detective season four can be streamed on HBO and HBO Max

Episode 1: January 14

Episode 2: January 21

Episode 3: January 28

Episode 4: February 4

Episode 5: February 18

Episode 6: February 25

The titles of the episodes have not been revealed yet.

ALSO READ: Who are Michael Strahan's children? Everything to know about GMA anchor's twin girls amid brain cancer revelation