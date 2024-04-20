Jodie Foster Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Wife At Hand & Footprint Ceremony; Says She Is 'Grateful'

It’s a milestone year for the Silence of the Lambs actor Jodie Foster– both professionally and personally. The 61-year-old actor cemented herself in the history of Hollywood after a half-century career on the same day as her 10-year wedding ceremony with her wife Alexandra Hedison.

Yesterday, April 19, marked a historical day for Foster as she cemented her hand and footprint into the ground at the TCL Chinese Theatre during the 15th annual TCM Classic Film Festival.

Along with her several friends including Jamie Lee Curtis, was her wife sitting in the front row to support her. During her speech, she expressed her gratitude and love towards Hedison for attending the event on their special day. She told People about how Hedison was willing to go out of her way to adjust their anniversary plans for Foster’s ceremony.

"Like, what are you thinking? How come you didn't say no? I love you so much, and I'm so grateful for the life we have together," said Foster. "I asked her, and she was just like, 'Oh yeah, that's okay. We'll figure it out. That's okay. We'll go to dinner,'" she further added.

Foster also mentioned that they “kind of” celebrated the occasion the previous day and “then we got a whole weekend of fun things to do.”

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison’s Marriage

Just like Foster, Hedison has also grown up in Hollywood. The 54-year-old is a photographer, filmmaker, former actor, and has also designed homes. In the late 1990s, Hedison appeared in a supporting role on Melrose Place and Lois & Clark, the sci-fi series Prey co-starring Debra Messing, and on Showtime's The L Word. The short film In the Doghouse marks Hedison’s directorial debut in 2005 which she also co-wrote with Moon Unit Zappa.

Both Foster and Hedison are very private people and rarely make red carpet appearances together. After dating for a year, the couple tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony on April 19, 2014, at a Hollywood Hills West, California, home designed by Hedison.

