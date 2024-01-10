What is Jodie Foster's net worth? Exploring the actress' wealth and fortune amidst her comments on Gen-Z workers being 'annoying'

Oscar-winning actor Jodie Foster has long supported up-and-coming talent, mentoring them, casting them in popular roles, and lending her reputation to crews and casts who aren't as popular. However, she adds, though, that Gen Z's can still be annoying.

In an interview with The Guardian, the actress-filmmaker said she had trouble understanding some of the Gen Z's attitudes towards work. Foster says, "They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace They’re like: ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30 am.’ Or in emails, I’ll tell them: this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like: ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

One could argue that Foster has earned the right to express her opinions. At the age of 14, she played a victim of child sexual assault in Martin Scorsese's 1976 film Taxi Driver, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. At that point, her filmography surpassed that of the filmmaker.

She noted that after more than 50 years of filmmaking, it was crucial to her to guide upcoming female actors through the often challenging waters she had already experienced. Amidst the actress' comments on the Gen-Z work culture, let's take a look at Jodie Foster's net worth and the wealth she earned over the years.

What is the net worth of Jodie Foster?

Jodie Foster, an actor, director, and producer, began her career as a young artist. She tried her hand at show business after Yale University and went on to win awards for her performances. The Accused, The Silence of the Lambs, Nell, Little Man Tate, Home for the Holidays, and Money Monster are some of her most popular films. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jodie Foster has a net worth of approximately $100 million.

Salary

Her earnings as a director and producer account for the majority of her net worth. She received about $500,000 for her part in the film The Hotel New Hampshire and an additional $9,500,000 for her performance in and production of the movie Nell.

Wealth and Estate Properties

In 2012, Foster purchased an expensive home in Beverly Hills. She listed it for an astounding $60 million in 2019. She also owns a second property in Beverly Hills, for which she paid an impressive $6 million. In 2019, she got $14.9 million for the sale of this mansion.

Foster also owns another property in Calabasas, which she purchased for her mother in 2005 for $2.25 million. Her mother resided there until she passed away in 2019. In May 2020, Foster put this house up for sale, asking $2.85 million.

