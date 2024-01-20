Why Is Alec Baldwin Being Charged For Man Slaughter? Actor-Comedian To Appear In Court

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of death and possible murder

Alec Baldwin is facing a fresh involuntary manslaughter charge in his 2021 involuntary shooting case that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The actor was acquitted of the charge in April last year but the grand jury of Santa Fe, New Mexico indicted the actor-producer again on Friday.

Alec Baldwin while shooting for a low-budget Rust in 2021 fired off real bullets instead of dummies during a scene rehearsal. He has since maintained he did not pull the trigger and only drew back the hammer of the Colt. 45 pistol. Scroll to read about the recent developments in the case.

Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter by a 12-person Santa Fe jury

Baldwin was acquitted in April last year of the manslaughter charge in the deadly 2021 Rust shooting case. The prosecutors had then said that the firearm might have been modified prior to the shooting and malfunctioned. They said that a forensic analysis was warranted. In August last year, the prosecutors informed that they were planning to refile the charges after the reports for analysis of the weapon came in.

Baldwin’s latest indictment stems from the said weapon analysis report that says, “Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings, and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”

The aforementioned jury issued a one-count indictment on Friday stating that Mr. Baldwin was either negligent in his use of a firearm or acted with total disregard or indifference for the safety of others. Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement to AFP, “We look forward to our day in court.”

The actor could face up to 18 months in prison if convicted of the new charge.

Identifying other parties at fault in the accident

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapon supervisor for Rust is scheduled to go on trial next month after being charged with involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering. Reed pleaded not guilty last year. The evidence tampering charge is rooted in allegations that she supplied a small bag of cocaine to someone else after she was questioned by law enforcement.

David Halls, the film’s AD and safety coordinator who handed the loaded gun to Baldwin was given a six-month probation sentence last year after he pleaded no contest to charges against him.

The production for Rust has concluded with Matthew Hutchins, the husband of slain Halyna Hutchins acting as an executive producer. Director Souza also played his part as a director.

