Why Is Madonna Getting Sued For Her Concert In New York? Two Men Allege 'long History Of Arriving' Late
Madonna, the iconic pop sensation, is facing legal action from two disgruntled fans who attended her recent concert in New York. Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden allege that the shows, scheduled to commence at 20:30 EST on three consecutive nights, started more than two hours behind schedule, leaving attendees waiting until past 22:30 and concluding around 01:00.
The aggrieved fans claim they wouldn’t have purchased tickets had they known about the substantial delays.
Allegations of false advertising
In a lawsuit filed against concert promoter Live Nation and the venue, Barclays Center, Fellows and Hadden argue that the delays constitute "false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices."
The legal documents emphasize the inconvenience faced by many ticket holders, particularly those with work commitments and family responsibilities, who had to endure the late-night performances on weeknights.
Historical pattern of tardiness
The court papers point out Madonna's history of tardiness at concerts, citing instances from her 2016 Rebel Heart Tour, the 2019-2020 Madame X Tour, and previous tours where she consistently started shows over two hours late.
This recurring behavior, according to the plaintiffs, was not communicated to ticketholders in advance, leaving them waiting for hours without any notice of the delays.
Fans seek unspecified damages
Fellows and Hadden are seeking unspecified damages for the inconvenience and disappointment caused by the delayed performances. Madonna has not yet responded to the legal action, while the BBC has reached out to her, Live Nation, and Barclays Center for comment.
This is not the first time Madonna has faced criticism for late starts to her shows. In 2019, a fan filed a lawsuit over a similar delay, but the case was voluntarily dismissed a month later. In that instance, Madonna had shared a message with fans, asserting that a queen is never late.
Celebration tour controversy
Madonna's Celebration tour, a sold-out spectacle featuring over 40 hits from her four-decade career, faced challenges even before the recent lawsuit. The tour, marking the 40th anniversary of her breakout single ‘Holiday,’ saw a delayed start last year due to the singer's health scare.
In June, Madonna was found unconscious in her New York apartment and received treatment for a serious bacterial infection. Despite the setbacks, the tour continued, drawing fans from the US, Canada, and Europe.
As legal proceedings unfold, Madonna's penchant for punctuality takes center stage, with fans questioning whether the Queen of Pop's legendary status should exempt her from adhering to scheduled start times.
