When Will Alec Baldwin’s Rust Manslaughter Trial Take Place? Find Out As Case Gets Court Date

Alec Baldwin’s Rust manslaughter case has been granted a trial date. The trials will commence on July 9th, and the final statements will be shared on July 19th. The testimonies and evidence will be presented on July 10th under the supervision of the attorney, Alex Spiro, who is representing the actor. The attorney tried to move the dates early, saying that Baldwin wished to get it done sooner. The charges against the actor are for involuntary manslaughter. Along with the Beetlejuice actor, armorer Hannah Gutierrez is also standing trial for bringing in a loaded gun on the sets.

Gutierrez confessed, “I loaded it into Baldwin’s gun, mistaking it for a dummy round,” while the prosecutors called her “sloppy and unprofessional.”

Casualties On The Sets Of Rust

The cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was killed in the accidental shooting, while the director of the movie was injured too. Baldwin, however, denied taking responsibility for killing Hutchins. The actor said that he did not pull the trigger and shared that the gun was cold before he started rehearsing. Looking at the possible outcomes, the actor could face 18 months in prison if convicted, which could affect both his career and personal life. The Boss Baby artist, apart from playing the lead, was also the producer of the film. Stating on the same lines, Spiro said in court, “There is a theory that by being the creative producer, he also has criminal liability. We don’t think that will withstand scrutiny.”

Legal Strategy In The Baldwin Case

Alex Spiro has strategized the case in such a way that he plans to get the case dismissed before the hearing starts. The defense, meanwhile, is attempting to draw the judge's attention to Baldwin's producer responsibilities, which go beyond his status as an actor and include establishing safety procedures. The safety investigators also claim that the actor did not have management authorities on set except his personal assistant. The ongoing case earlier had declared Baldwin free from all the charges against him due to a lack of evidence. However, the prosecutors proved that the gun could not have blown itself if the trigger hadn’t been pulled. The findings have therefore got the actor back in court.

