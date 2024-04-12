'Absolutely No Concern': Prosecutors Claim Alec Baldwin Did Not Have Control Over His Emotions On Rust Set

New Mexico prosecutors argue that actor Alec Baldwin was unable to “control hi emotions” on the set of the film Rust, where Ukrainian cinematographer Kayla Hutchins was shot and killed by the bullet of a gun used as a prop. Baldwin was holding the prop gun when it went off, also injuring director Joel Souza.

New Mexico Prosecutors Write a Public Filing

“To watch Mr Baldwin’s conduct on the set of Rust is to witness a man who has absolutely no control of his own emotions and absolutely no concern for how his conduct affects those around him,” wrote prosecutors Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis in the public filing released on April 8. “Witnesses have testified that it was this exact conduct that contributed to safety compromises on set,” it continued.

The prosecutors also noted that the actor had “shamelessly lied” and changed his story of the events multiple times. “Every time Mr Baldwin spoke, a different version of events emerged from his mouth, and his later statements contradicted his previous statements,” Morrissey said. Baldwin had previously claimed that he did not pull the gun’s trigger. The prosecutors wrote that they have faced “near countless lies and manipulation from the defense,” while also being subject to “defendant's contrived and unwarranted personal attacks.”

The document was filed as the prosecutors’ response to a motion from Baldwin’s legal team last month to dismiss all the charges against him: involuntary manslaughter (for negligent use of a firearm) or alternatively, involuntary manslaughter (without due caution or circumspection).

Charges against Alec Baldwin

In a separate trial that took place last month, the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and was also acquitted of a charge of tampering with the evidence The trial went on for two weeks, where the prosecutors alleged that the Gutierrez-Reed loaded the functioning .45 revolver, supposed to be used by the actor, with dummy rounds and at least one live round. She now faces up to 18 months in prison.

The developments in Baldwin’s case have been ongoing. Earlier, the initial prosecutor stepped down from the case and the charges of involuntary manslaughter were dismissed, before being reinstated last year. While sorting an “indictment quash,” Baldwin’s legal team cited an “abuse of system.”

After the incident occurred in October of 2021, the production remained suspended, until January of 2023, when it was set to resume. The production was again set for a halt after charges against Baldwin were made, which were dropped on April 20, 2023. The filming resumed on the day and was wrapped up by the following month.

