Why is General Hospital not airing today?

General Hospital fans should brace themselves for a programming pause. The anticipated episode won't air today due to a unique event: a solar eclipse sweeping over North America. Instead, ABC News and Nat Geo present "Eclipse Across America," broadcasting live eclipse coverage at 2 p.m. EST, coinciding with GH's regular schedule.

Eclipse Across America

The solar eclipse will take precedence today, leaving General Hospital enthusiasts without their daily dose of drama. Viewers across the nation will experience the same interruption. If you're used to catching local preemptions, remember to seek the latest episode online to stay abreast of the storyline.

For viewers in areas airing General Hospital post-event, anticipate a repeat episode filling the usual slot. Unfortunately, no new episodes will grace ABC.com or Hulu on Monday. However, fear not, as the next episode will air on Tuesday, April 9, and will be available for streaming later that day.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

Week Ahead: General Hospital Spoilers

In the week's preview, ABC teases escalating tensions across various General Hospital storylines. Expect continued tension as Drew and Nina spar, potentially sparking unexpected chemistry. However, misinterpretations loom, threatening to complicate matters. Sonny and Jason's strained relationship intensifies, leaving viewers questioning the possibility of reconciliation amidst mounting animosity.

Business ventures may unite characters, with Curtis and Drew possibly becoming partners, while Alexis contemplates joining Diane's law firm, contingent on an appeal outcome. Additionally, Gregory stands by Alexis during her trying times.

Sasha and Cody fans may rejoice as Sasha's feelings for Cody surface, hinting at a promising storyline ahead at the stables. Stay tuned for further updates.

