General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Charm Natalia?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, airing on Friday, April 5, Josslyn confides in Carly about her uncertainty regarding her career aspirations, while Sonny finds himself drawn to Natalia. As tensions rise at Pentonville, Drew faces the possibility of returning to prison, and Anna attempts to extract crucial information from Brennan.

Josslyn opens up to Carly about her recent encounter with Dex Heller and her wavering commitment to a pre-med path. Seeking guidance, she turns to her mother for advice, prompting Carly to encourage Josslyn to follow her heart and pursue the career that resonates with her true passions.

Meanwhile, at Pentonville, Anna engages in a high-stakes conversation with Brennan, pressing him for information about Pikeman's current leadership. However, Brennan remains evasive, resorting to mind games to deflect Anna's inquiries and maintain his leverage.

In another part of Port Charles, Drew finds himself embroiled in a confrontation with John Cates, risking his freedom by antagonizing his fellow inmate. As tensions escalate, Drew faces the looming threat of a return to Pentonville, highlighting the precariousness of his situation behind bars.

As the episode unfolds, viewers are treated to glimpses of various characters navigating their own trials and triumphs. From Josslyn's career dilemma to Sonny's flirtatious encounter with Natalia, each storyline adds layers of intrigue and suspense to the ongoing drama in Port Charles. As General Hospital continues to captivate audiences with its riveting plotlines, fans eagerly anticipate the next twist in the lives of their favorite characters. Stay tuned for more explosive developments in the days to come.

