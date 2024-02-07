Why Is Gina Carano Suing Disney? Find Out As She Files Lawsuit With Elon Musk's Help

Gina Carano, known for her role as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, is getting into a legal battle against Disney and Lucasfilm, with backing from Elon Musk.

Why Is Gina Carano suing Disney?

Carano's termination from the popular Star Wars series stemmed from controversial social media posts accusing her of “denigrating people based on their cultural & religious identities,” including comparisons to Nazi Germany, criticism of mask-wearing during the pandemic, and promotion of election-related conspiracy theories.

The former MMA fighter turned actor alleges that she faced discrimination and harassment for her right-wing viewpoints. She wrote on Twitter/X, “The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time,” Carano expressed that she used words “not with aggression but with respect & the occasional comedy to keep the mood light in dark times”

Carano claims that despite male co-stars making derogatory statements without repercussions, she was singled out for punishment. Seeking $75,000 in damages, Carano asserts wrongful termination and sexual discrimination, to be reinstated on the hit series.

Disney reportedly required Carano to engage with LGBTQ+ groups after her online conduct was perceived as anti-trans, a request she refused. Subsequently, she was terminated, prompting her lawsuit accusing Disney and Lucasfilm of “bullying, discriminatory, and retaliatory actions.”

Why is Elon Musk supporting Gina Carano?

Elon Musk's company, X Corp, has thrown its support behind Carano's legal battle, citing a commitment to free speech. Financial backing from X Corp allows Carano to pursue vindication of her free speech rights and challenge what she perceives as bullying, harassment, and discrimination in the workplace.

In response to Musk's support, Carano expressed gratitude for his assistance, emphasizing “I am grateful someone has come to my defense in such a powerful way & look forward to clearing my name,”

Since she departed from The Mandalorian, Carano has aligned herself with conservative platforms like the Daily Wire and starred in projects such as Terror on the Prairie and My Son Hunter, alongside Laurence Fox. Fox himself recently faced legal repercussions for defamatory remarks made online.

Despite Carano's legal action, Disney and Lucasfilm have remained silent on the matter, declining to issue any public statements regarding the ongoing lawsuit.

