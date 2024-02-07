Will Tom Holland Return To Stage With West End's Romeo & Juliet? Actor Makes 'Big Announcement'

Spiderman fans felt that this universal superhero wouldn’t return with their favorite boy’s new movie anytime soon. Now, Tom Holland has come up with a “big announcement” on his social media handle, which fans quickly believed to be the new MCU movie’s announcement. However, the news is much more interesting as the 27-year-old actor shows how he has been pushing himself out of his comfort zone. What is his new project all about? Read on.

What is Tom Holland’s big announcement?

ALSO READ: 'Caught in 4k': When Tom Holland liked a post talking about 'short men have more s**' and internet went berserk

The Uncharted actor took to his social media handle and announced a new production of Romeo and Juliet by West End. It is the same Shakespeare classic, with a new touch. The play will be directed by Jamie Lloyd at the Duke of York’s Theatre. The poster of Tom Holland, all in red against a black backdrop is getting fans excited as they wonder what to expect from such a cult classic love story after all these years. Jamie had recently worked on Sunset Boulevard which starred Nicole Scherzinger. She said, “Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honor to welcome him back to the West End."

Advertisement

All about the new Romeo-Juliet starring Tom Holland?

The show will be running from May 11, 2024, to August 3, 2024. It will be staged at the Duke of York’s Theatre, with 10,000 tickets for the show. Holland is always happy and lucky to be the one who plays Spiderman. As a child actor since the age of nine, his journey has been impressive. As the young actor tries to diversify his career, let us wait for more grim and challenging roles that add depth to Holland’s signature style.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 'I want to protect his legacy': Tom Holland reveals his one condition that'll compel him to reprise his role in Spider-Man 4