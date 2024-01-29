Why Is Morgan Wallen's Track Charting On iTunes While Also Getting Bombed With 1-Star Reviews? Here's What Happened

Country music sensation Morgan Wallen finds himself entangled in a musical maelstrom as an unauthorized project emerges against his wishes. Wallen, known for his chart-topping hits and distinctive voice, expressed dismay as several collaborators unveiled a 10th-anniversary edition of his EP Stand Alone.

The album hit the shelves despite Wallen's attempts to prevent the release, triggering mixed reactions among fans. The unauthorized release has created a stir on the music charts, with the album securing the 12th spot on iTunes' top 100 albums list. This puts Wallen in close competition with Megan Thee Stallion's controversial track Hiss.

While the numbers suggest commercial success, the story takes a turn as fans express their discontent online.

One-star reviews flood in

Fans are not shy about their disapproval, flooding iTunes with one-star reviews and condemning the label and collaborators responsible for the release. Commenters argue that it is "tasteless" for a label or ex-partners to profit from someone else's voice without consent and care.

The sentiment among Wallen's supporters is clear – art should always belong to the artists, and the unauthorized release is seen as a disservice to the artist's creative integrity.

Morgan Wallen responds with independent track release

Despite the controversy, Wallen took matters into his own hands by re-recording one of the disputed tracks, Spin You Around, and releasing it independently. However, the gamble seems to be met with mixed results. The re-recorded version is yet to make a significant impact on the charts, while the original release of the song experiences a resurgence, likely fueled by the surrounding controversy.

In the face of this challenging situation, Morgan Wallen can find solace in the unwavering support of his devoted fan base. Even as others continue to purchase and listen to tracks he wishes to bury, the loyalty of his biggest fans remains a constant source of comfort for the country music star.

Wallen's journey through this tumultuous chapter in his career highlights the delicate relationship between artists, their work, and the challenges they may face in navigating the complex landscape of the music industry.

