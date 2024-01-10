Why was Cillian Murphy's Golden Globes-winning speech censored? EXPLAINED

Cillian Murphy dropped some Irish F-bombs at the Golden Globes last night. The actor's statement, "I'm the luckiest fucking man alive" was the one that was censored from the show on grounds of profanity.

Did Cillian drop the F-bomb?

The 81st Golden Globes brought together some of the biggest stars of Hollywood. Several actors and their work received honors alongside much tea that spilled over the night between Taylor and Selena (IYKYK).

Cillian Murphy won the award for Best Actor in a Drama for Oppenheimer. As he was giving his victory speech, a momentary audio outage during the live broadcast may have alarmed some viewers. Murphy was quite excited about his triumph, and before his speech, he asked the audience if he had "lipstick all over my nose," winning their hearts before addressing them and saying, "I'm just going to leave it."

"I want to thank Chris and Emma for having faith in me for 20 years" and the audio got cut from here. To be clear, he didn't say The F-word, just an Irish slang curse word. According to a column in the Irish newspaper The Journal, feck has a playful, unserious feel and is even family-friendly. The audio cut off momentarily at this point, but an unedited transcript of the speech shows that he continued, saying, "And six feckin' pictures. Thanks so much."

Big night for Oppenheimer at the Golden Globes

Oppenheimer won five awards during the ceremony, including one each for Cillian, the movie's star actor, and director Christopher Nolan. He went on, "I knew it was different the first time I walked on a Chris Nolan set." "I knew I was in the hands of a visionary director, a master, by the degree of rigor, the level of focus, the level of dedication, and the total lack of any seating options for actors."

The lack of chairs on Nolan's set alludes to a persistent rumor that started after Anne Hathaway's remarks against Christopher Nolan's usage of seats on the set of his films. A representative for Nolan, however, addressed the rumor back in 2020, asserting that Nolan "chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set."

Murphy stated, "One of the most beautiful and vulnerable things about being an actor is that you can't do it on your own, really," about his other cast members. In this film, we had the most fantastic cast. Most of the cast was present at the ceremony showing their support for the actor. "Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Gary Oldman," he continued. I'm grateful that you supported and held me during this film.

In addition to receiving praise for his work, Downey Jr., who played Lewis Strauss in the biopic, was named the Best Supporting Actor in a Dramatic Picture winner. The highly regarded film received seven nominations overall, taking home five.

